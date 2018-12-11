Deaths in Tipperary - Tuesday, December 11, 2018

The late Ellen (Nellie) Rickard

The death has occurred of Ellen (Nellie) Rickard (née Daly), late of Woodland Heights, Carrick on Suir and formerly of Kilclooney, Clonea, Co. Waterford and Baldoyle, Dublin, December 10th, 2018. Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir on Tuesday, December 11th, from 5pm with removal at 6.30pm to St. Molleran’s Church. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, December 12th, that 11am followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

The late Seamus O'Shea

The death has occurred of Seamus O'Shea, Riverview, Knockboy, Waterford; Nenagh, Tipperary. Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Waterford on Tuesday (Dec 11th) from 4.00pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Church, Ballygunner at 5.00pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday (Dec 12th) at 12.00oc followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Katherine Sheehan

The death has occurred of Katherine Sheehan (née Kiely), Neath, Wales and Tipperary Town on 11th November 2018, dearly beloved wife of Brendan, mother of Elizabeth, Tim and Sabina, mother-in-law of Alice, Caoimhe and John, Grandmother of Tadgh, Rhys and soon to be baby Wood, daughter of Ena, sister of Ellen, Julia, Jerome, Laurence and Joseph. Predeceased by her father Larry, brother Tim and sister Noelle. Funeral has taken place in Wales. Month’s Mind Mass will take place in St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary E34 WN36 on Saturday, 15th December 2018, at 7 p.m. Donations, if desired, to MooreHaven Centre O’Brien Street, Tipperary Town.