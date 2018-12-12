Deaths in Tipperary - Wednesday, December 12, 2018

The late David Williams

The death has occurred of David Williams, St Joseph's Tce., Elm Park, Clonmel. David, sadly missed by his loving mother, Frances, brothers, Trevor and Martin, sisters, Paula, Emma and Nicola, sister-in-law Ann Marie, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, grandnephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Fennessys Funeral Home this Tuesday evening from 4 o'clock with removal at 7 o'clock to St. Oliver's Church. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.30 o'clock. Funeral thereafter to St. Patrick's Cemetery.

The late Sean (Glamour) Walshe

The death has occurred of Sean (Glamour) Walshe, Curraghtarsna, Fethard, Co. Tipperary. December 10th 2018, Sean (Glamour), Deeply regretted by his loving wife Josephine, daughters Angela and Rose, son John, grandson Lee and partner Donna, brother Frank, sisters Agnes and Dina, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, relatives, close neighbours, and friends. Reposing at Lonergans Funeral Home Cashel this Friday from 5.30pm to 7.30pm . Funeral Mass on Saturday in Church of St Joseph the Worker, Moyglass at 11.30am followed by Burial in adjoining Cemetery. No flowers please

The late Sarah O'Donnell

The death has occurred of Sarah O'Donnell (née Maher), Fanure, Roscrea. Peacefully surrounded by her loving family and in the care of the Matron and Staff of Mount Carmel Nursing Home, Roscrea. Pre-deceased by her husband Michael and daughter Mary. Deeply regretted by her daughters Margaret (Ryan), Edel (Farrelly) and Anne (O'Halloran), sons Michael and John, brother Liam Maher, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, realatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing in Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea on Wednesday evening from 6.00 with prayers at 8.00. Private removal on Thursday morning arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12.00. Burial afterwards in Dungar Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

The late Kieran (Ker) Deane

The death has occurred of Kieran (Ker) Deane, 50 Lower Main Street, Cloughjordan, Co.Tipperary, 11th December 2018, Predeceased by his wife Helen (nee Williams). Reposing on Wednesday at his residence from 5 o'clock until 8 o'clock. Private removal on Thursday to St. Michael and St John's Church, Cloughjordan for Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Mary Cronin

The death has occurred of Mary Cronin (née Bourke), Canon Hayes Park, Tipperary Town. December 11, 2018. Mary, wife of the late Thomas (Gussie). Sadly missed by her loving family, son Séan, daughters Marie, Lorraine, Natasha, Ereka, grandchildren, great-granddaughter, brother, sisters, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and friends. Reposing at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary, this Thursday evening from 5.30pm. Removal at 7.30pm to St. Michael’s Church. Requiem Mass on Friday at 10.30am and burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary.