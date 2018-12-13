Deaths in Tipperary - Thursday, December 13, 2018

The late James (Jimmy) Clifford

The death has occurred of James (Jimmy) Clifford, Thomond Place, Nenagh. Peacefully at home. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Kathleen and his cherished family Breda, Kathryna, Seamus and Anton. Brother Eddie, grandchildren Hazel, Katie, Jamie, Simone, Aidan, Ella, Cailyn and James, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister-in-law and brother-in-law, nephews & nieces cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home, Nenagh this Thursday from 5 o'c with removal at 7 o'c to arrive to St. Mary's of the Rosary Church Nenagh at 7.30 o'c. Requiem Mass on Friday at 10 o'c followed by burial in Tyone Graveyard.

The late Kathleen Crotty

The death has occurred of Kathleen Crotty (née O'Dwyer), Deerpark, Shronell, Tipperary . 12th Dec. 2018, on her 88th birthday. Kathleen - predeceased by her husband Timmy, deeply regretted by her loving family, sons Timothy & Willie, daughters Josephine (Lyttle - Sligo), Mary (Fogarty - Thurles), sister Joan, daughter-in-law Bridget, sons-in-law Gordon & Micheál, sister-in-law Patricia, grandsons Rory, Luke & Jock, beloved granddaughter Aoibhinn, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Fogarty’s Funeral Home, Bank Place, Tipperary Town this Thursday (Dec. 13th) from 4.30 pm. Removal at 7.30 pm. to Church of the Assumption, Lattin. Funeral Mass Friday at 11.30 am. Burial immediately afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary Town. No Flowers at her request - donations in lieu to Cancer Research. House private please.

The late Mary English

The death has occurred of Mary English (née Myles), (Church Street, Ballyporeen, Co. Tipperary) December 11th 2018. Mary, predeceased by her late husband Paddy. Deeply regretted by her son Thomas, daughters Lucy, Noreen and Ann- Marie, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, relatives and friends. Reposing at the Community Hall, Ballyporeen on Thursday from 5.30pm. Removal at 8pm to the Church of the Assumption Ballyporeen. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St Mary's cemetery.

The late Br. James Michael (Mick) O'Donoghue

The death has occurred of Br. James Michael (Mick) O'Donoghue, (Christian Brothers) South Africa, Zambia and formerly of Thurles C.B.S. and Farranacliffe, Tipperary Town. Br. James Michael (Mick). Deeply regretted by his loving family.Months Mind Mass in The Church of the Assumption, Lattin, Co. Tipperary on Friday, 14th December, at 8pm.

The late Thomas Ryan

The death has occurred of Thomas Ryan, Oscar Terrace, Kickham Street, Thurles. After a short illness. Deeply regretted by his loving family; wife Margaret, son Tom, daughter Sharon, grand-daughter Jordan, daughter in law Marina, brothers Kieran, Michael, Billy, Vincent, Denis and Paul, sisters Teresa and Ann, nephews, nieces, brothers in law, sisters in law, cousins, neighbours and many friends.Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Friday 14th Dec, from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday 15th at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles. House Strictly Private Please.

The late Marian Walsh

The death has occurred of Marian Walsh (née O'Dowd), 10 Church Road, Templemore and formerly Athnid, Thurles. Predeceased by her Mam, Dad, Brothers John and Joe, sisters Josephine and Phil. Deeply regretted by her loving son Noel, his partner Kathleen, her grandson James, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.Reposing at Egan's Funeral Home on Thursday evening, 13th December, from 5pm to 7pm arriving at The Cathedral of the Assumption at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, 14th December, at 11am, burial after Mass in St. Patrick's Cemetery.