Deaths in Tipperary - Friday, December 14, 2018

The late Thomas O'Shea

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) O'Shea, Lisvernane, Glen of Aherlow, Co. Tipperary & formerly of Lombardstown, Mallow, Co. Cork on the 13/12/2018. Thomas (Tom). Deeply regretted by his loving wife Dolie, his family Denis & Helen, Paddy & Marie, Conor & Niamh, Mark & Tina, Cathal & Bridget, his ten adored grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours & friends. Reposing at Fraser's Funeral Home, Galbally, Co. Limerick E34 AE22 on Friday evening from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving at Lisvernane Church at 8.45pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Ballinacourty Cemetery, Glen of Aherlow.

The late Alice Bourke

The death has occurred of Alice Bourke (née Sadlier), Pearse Park, Tipperary Town, December 13th, 2018. Alice, wife of the late James. Sadly missed by her loving family, son Jimmy, daughter-in-law Michelle, grandchildren Katelyn, Chloe and Shane, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.Reposing at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary on Friday evening, from 6pm with Removal at 7.30pm to St. Michael’s Church. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10.30am and funeral afterwards to St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary.

The late William E (Billy) Bradish

The death has occurred of William E (Billy) Bradish, The Mall, Templemore, Co. Tipperary, 13th December 2018, peacefully at home. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Dorothy, Children Gillian, Nigel, Avril, Gordon, Audrey, Mervyn, Pamela and Ivan, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brother and sisters, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore this Sunday from 12 noon to 3pm. Funeral Service in St. Mary’s Church, Templemore on Monday at 1-30pm. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St. Mary’s Church Fabric Fund.

The late Catherine (Kitty) Dunne

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kitty) Dunne (née Bowe), Ballyerk, Moyne, Co. Tipperary. And formerly Crosspatrick, Co. Kilkenny. Peacefully, after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband John and son Denis. Deeply regretted by her sons Philip and John, daughters Bridget and Mags (McGeehan), granddaughter Adele, daughter-in-law Lisa, son-in-law Rígán, brothers Phil and Ned, sisters Mary (White) and Ann (Brennan), nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Friday, 14th Dec., from 6pm to 8pm. Arriving at St. Mary's Church, Moyne at 9pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday, 15th Dec., at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the New Cemetery, Moyne. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Breast Check.

The late Cathal Gallagher

The death has occurred of Cathal Gallagher, Humphreystown, Valleymount, Co. Wicklow and late of Cahir, Co. Tipperary. 13th December 2018. In the tender loving care of the staff of St. Brigid’s Hospice, The Curragh. Beloved husband of Christine and loving Dad of Conor, Aimee and Grace. Son of Breda and the late Brian. Will be dearly missed by his family, sisters Catherine and Sinead, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and a large circle of friends. Reposing at Clarke’s Funeral Home, Burgage More, Blessington on Friday from 3.0’c to 7.0’c. Funeral arriving to St. Joseph’s Church, Valleymount on Saturday for 1.30’c Funeral Mass followed by burial in Burgage Cemetery, Blessington. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Brigid’s Hospice, The Curragh. Donation Box at the Funeral Home and the Church.

The late Margaret O'Dea

The death has occurred of Margaret O'Dea (née Mulcahy), Cullen, Co. Tipperary, December 12th, 2018, Margaret, wife of the late Thomas (Tom). Sadly missed by her loving family, sons William and John, daughters Mary, Margaret, Nora and Sarah, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary on Friday evening, from 5.30pm with Removal at 7pm to St. Patrick's Church, Cullen. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.30am and burial afterwards in Cullen Cemetery.

The late Jeremiah (Jerry) O'Grady

The death has occurred of Jeremiah (Jerry) O'Grady, Glendalough, Ballymacarbry, Co Waterford. Jerry passed away peacefully on Thursday morning under the care of the staff of the Woodlands Nursing Home, Dundrum, Co Tipperary. Beloved father of Bernard, Michael & Gerard, he will be sadly missed by his loving sons, grandchildren John and Katie, daughter-in-law Michelle, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Sunday evening from 4.30pm, with removal at 6.45pm to St Helena’s Church, The Nire. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11.30am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Michael Tierney

The death has occurred of Michael Tierney, Church Street, Templemore, Co. Tipperary. Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore on Friday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10-30am in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore. Interment in the adjoining cemetery afterwards.

The late James (Jimmy) Walsh

The death has occurred of James (Jimmy) Walsh, Cloncleigh, Two-Mile-Borris, Thurles. After a long illness, bravely borne. Deeply regretted by his loving family; brother Michael, sisters Imelda (Flynn), Carmel (Watson), Marian (Richardson) and Siobhan (Barker), sister-in-law Bernie, brothers-in-law John, Liam, Steve and David, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and many friends. Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Friday, Dec. 14th, from 5.30pm to 7.30. Arriving at St. James' Church, Two-Mile-Borris at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday, Dec. 15th, at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Two-Mile-Borris Cemetery.