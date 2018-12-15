Deaths in Tipperary - Saturday, December 15, 2018

The late Anne Kearns

The death has occurred of Anne Kearns (née Walsh), Baron Park, Clonmel. Peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. Anne, wife of the late David, sadly missed by her loving family Jimmy, Alma, Dale, Daithi, Mairead, Fiona, Aisling and Jerry, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, granschildren, great-granschildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.Reposing at Fennessy's Funeral Home this Sunday evening from 4 o'clock to 7 o'clock. Removal on Monday morning from her residence to St. Oliver's Church, arriving at 11.15 o'clock for requiem Mass at 11.30 o'clock. Funeral thereafter to St. Patrick's Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Independent Living. House private please.

The late Thomas (Tommy) Mackey

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tommy) Mackey, Mylerstown, Powerstown, Clonmel. Tommy passed away peacefully on Friday at South Tipperary General Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He will be sadly missed by his brother Michael, sisters Bridie (Phelan) and Mary (Dillon), nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Saturday evening from 5pm, with removal at 7.15pm to St. John the Baptist Church, Powerstown. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 2pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Mary Guidera

The death has occurred of Mary Guidera (née Cleary), Clonmore, Templemore, Co. Tipperary. Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore this Sunday evening from 7pm to 9pm. Requiem Mass in St. Anne’s Church, Clonmore on Monday at 11-30am. Interment in Kilmesitia Cemetery afterwards. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Tipperary Hospice. House private please.

The late Joseph (Joe) Darcy

The death has occurred of Joseph (Joe) Darcy, D & R Antiques Kilkenny and late of No.1 Templemore Road, Cloughjordan, Co. Tipperary. Predeceased by his beloved father Dan and brother Christopher. Deeply regretted by his loving mother Mary (Girly) and brothers and sister Billy, Dan, Paddy, Jack, Ben, Ned, Tom, Mary, Francis and Declan, aunts and uncles, brother in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours in both Kilkenny and Cloughjordan and friends.Reposing in Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh (E45 KN93) this Sunday from 5 o'c to 7.30 o'c. Remains arriving to Ss. Michael and John's Church, Cloughjordan, on Monday for Requiem Mass at 12 o'c followed by burial in the church grounds.

The late Helen Carroll

The death has occurred of Helen Carroll (née Darmody), Old School Road, Whiteford, Crinkle, Birr and formerly Cooleen, Templederry, December 14th, peacefully at The Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Bill, sisters Mary-Ann and Nancy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her home on Saturday from 2’oc. to 5’oc. Removal at 5.30’oc. to arrive at St. Brendan’s Church, Birr at 6’oc. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12 noon followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr.

The late Cornelius (Con) Downey

The death has occurred of Cornelius (Con) Downey, Canon Hayes Park, Tipperary Town and formerly of Shanballymore, Donohill, December 14th, 2018, Cornelius (Con). Deeply regretted by his loving family, wife Mary, daughter Caroline, sons John and Liam, son-in-law Jimmy (Kiely), daughters-in-law Robin and Kate, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and many friends. Reposing at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary on Saturday evening, from 5.30pm with Removal at 7.30pm to St. Michael’s Church. Requiem Mass on Su

The late Margaret Ryan

The death has occurred of Margaret Ryan, Ballymackeogh, Newport, Co. Tipperary, who died peacefully on Thursday night, 13th December 2018 in the loving care of the staff at Earlsbrook Nursing Home, Bray. Funeral Mass on Sunday 16th December at 11.30 a.m. in the Parish Church, Newport followed by burial at Ballymackeogh Cemetery.