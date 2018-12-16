Deaths in Tipperary - Sunday, December 16, 2018

The late Tom Carey

The death has occurred of Tom Carey, Latteragh, Toomevara and formerly of Ballinahinch Co. Tipperary and Bristol, England. 15th December 2018 peacefully at Ashlawn Nursing Home. Recently predeceased by his sister Margaret McLoughlin, Ballinahinch. Deeply regretted by his loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends.Reposing at Ashlawn Nursing Home, Carrigatoher, Nenagh on Sunday (16th) from 7p.m. with removal at 8p.m. to Grennanstown Church. Requiem Mass on Monday (17th) at 11a.m., burial afterwards in Kilkeary Cemetery.

The late Mary Clohessy

The death has occurred of Mary Clohessy (née Kennedy), Gurteeny, Borrisoleigh, Co. Tipperary. In the loving care of the staff of St. Theresa's Nursing Home, Thurles. Sadly missed by her loving son Michael, daughter in law Una, grand-daughters Emma and Aoife (O'Connor), grand-son in law Cáthal, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.Reposing at Kennedy's Funeral Home, Borrisoleigh this Monday evening from 5 o'clock with removal at 7 o'clock to The Sacred Heart Church, Borrisoleigh. Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 11 o'clock followed by interment in St. Brigid's Cemetery.

The late Anne Kearns

The death has occurred of Anne Kearns (née Walsh), Baron Park, Clonmel. Peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. Anne, wife of the late David, sadly missed by her loving family Jimmy, Alma, Dale, Daithi, Mairead, Fiona, Aisling and Jerry, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, granschildren, great-granschildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.Reposing at Fennessy's Funeral Home this Sunday evening from 4 o'clock to 7 o'clock. Removal on Monday morning from her residence to St. Oliver's Church, arriving at 11.15 o'clock for requiem Mass at 11.30 o'clock. Funeral thereafter to St. Patrick's Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Independent Living. House private please.

The late Thomas (Tommy) Mackey

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tommy) Mackey, Mylerstown, Powerstown, Clonmel. Tommy passed away peacefully on Friday at South Tipperary General Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He will be sadly missed by his brother Michael, sisters Bridie (Phelan) and Mary (Dillon), nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Funeral Mass on Sunday at St. John the Baptist Church, Powerstown at followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Mary Guidera

The death has occurred of Mary Guidera (née Cleary), Clonmore, Templemore, Co. Tipperary. Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore this Sunday evening from 7pm to 9pm. Requiem Mass in St. Anne’s Church, Clonmore on Monday at 11-30am. Interment in Kilmesitia Cemetery afterwards. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Tipperary Hospice. House private please.

The late Joseph (Joe) Darcy

The death has occurred of Joseph (Joe) Darcy, D & R Antiques Kilkenny and late of No.1 Templemore Road, Cloughjordan, Co. Tipperary. Predeceased by his beloved father Dan and brother Christopher. Deeply regretted by his loving mother Mary (Girly) and brothers and sister Billy, Dan, Paddy, Jack, Ben, Ned, Tom, Mary, Francis and Declan, aunts and uncles, brother in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours in both Kilkenny and Cloughjordan and friends.Reposing in Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh (E45 KN93) this Sunday from 5 o'c to 7.30 o'c. Remains arriving to Ss. Michael and John's Church, Cloughjordan, on Monday for Requiem Mass at 12 o'c followed by burial in the church grounds.

The late Margaret Ryan

The death has occurred of Margaret Ryan, Ballymackeogh, Newport, Co. Tipperary, who died peacefully on Thursday night, 13th December 2018 in the loving care of the staff at Earlsbrook Nursing Home, Bray. Funeral Mass on Sunday 16th December at 11.30 a.m. in the Parish Church, Newport followed by burial at Ballymackeogh Cemetery.