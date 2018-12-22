Deaths in Tipperary - Saturday, December 22, 2018

The late Catherine (Ena) Morrissey

The death has occurred of Catherine (Ena) Morrissey (née Walshe), Inislounaght, Marlfield, Clonmel, and formerly of Iona Avenue, Thurles. Catherine passed away peacefully under the care of the staff of St. Brigid’s District Hospital, Carrick-on-Suir surrounded by her loving family on Friday, 21st December 2018. Beloved wife of Noel and devoted mother of John and Deirdre (Colville) she will be sadly missed by her loving family, granddaughter Penny, brothers Pat, Billy, Donie and Johnny, sister Mary (Parker), uncle Hugh (O’Connor), son-in-law Keith, Sandy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Reposing at her home (Eircode E91 DW61) on Saturday evening from 4.00pm to 7.00pm. Removal on Sunday to St Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Funeral Mass on arrival at 2.00pm followed by burial in Kilcash Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Brigid’s District Hospital, Carrick-on-Suir. House private on Sunday morning please.

The late Joyce Doherty

The death has occurred of Joyce Doherty (née Weeks), Boulaglass, Carrigatoher. Peacefully in the tender care of the management & staff of St. Conlon's Home, Nenagh. Predeceased by her beloved husband Barney, son Sean and brother Fred. Deeply regretted by her loving son Peter and daughter Kathryn, brother Alan, sisters Maureen, Pat and Vera, nephews, nieces extended, family relatives, great neighbours and friends.Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home this Saturday from 6.30 o'c with removal at 8 o'c to arrive to Youghalarra Church at 8.30 o'c. Requiem mass on Sunday at 12 o'c followed by burial in Burgess Graveyard.

The late Michael McDonald

The death has occurred of Michael McDonald, 2 Church Rd., Cloughjordan, Co. Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his loving daughters, Melissa & Sinead, son Daniel, mother Mary, brothers & sisters,grandchildren Marie, Shannon & Riley, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and neighbours. Rest in peace. Reposing at his home on Saturday from 4 to 8pm. Removal on Sunday at 12.15 to SS Michael & Johns Church, Cloughjordan for funeral mass at 1pm and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetry. House private on Sunday morning please. Family flowers only; donations if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation

The late Kathleen (Dot) Russell

The death has occurred of Kathleen (Dot) Russell (née Russell), Bawnmore, Johnstown, Urlingford, Co. Kilkenny and formerly of Deerpark, Shronell, Co. Tipperary, December 21st, 2018, Kathleen (Dot), wife of the late Denis. Sadly missed by her loving family, sister Mary, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.Reposing at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary Town, on Saturday evening, from 6pm with Removal at 7.30pm to Church of the Assumption, Lattin. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11am and burial afterwards Shronell Cemetery.