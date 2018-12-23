Deaths in Tipperary - Sunday, December 23, 2018

The late Patrick O'Connor

The death has occurred of Patrick O'Connor, Bóhar Buí, Rathkeale, Limerick. Late of Childers Park, Thurles. Patrick, passed away (suddenly) at home. Very deeply regretted by his loving family & friends. Reposing Sunday, at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, from 1pm followed by removal at 3pm to St. Mary's Church, Rathkeale. Requiem Mass tomorrow, Monday (Christmas Eve), at 11am with funeral afterwards to St. Joseph's Cemetery, Rathkeale.

The late Margaret (Peggy) Byrne

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Byrne, Rathogally, Newcastle, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Melview Nursing Home, Clonmel, Margaret (Peggy) deeply regretted by her loving sister Joanie (O’Dwyer). Predeceased by her husband Pa. Sadly missed by her brother-in-law Séamus, nieces Sharon and Sandra, nephews Anthony and Tomás and their spouses, grandnieces and grandnephews, cousins, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at Condon’s Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Sunday afternoon from 4.00pm to 7.30pm. Removal to the Church of Our Lady of the Assumption, Newcastle, arriving at 8pm. Requiem Mass at 11am on Monday. Burial immediately afterwards in Mollough New Cemetery, Newcastle.

The late Mary Tierney

The death has occurred of Mary Tierney (née Carey), Cappa, Bansha, Co. Tipperary & formerly Drombane, Co Tipperary- 22nd December 2018 after a short illness. Mary - deeply regretted by her loving husband Mossie, her brothers & sisters; Eileen (Dunne), Joan (Ryan), Seamus, Sean, Breda (Delahunty) & Larry, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at Fogarty’s Funeral Home, Bank Place, Tipperary Town this Sunday from 5.00pm, removal at 7.00pm to the Church of The Annunciation, Bansha. Funeral Mass Monday at 11.00am. Burial immediately afterwards in Killaldriffe Cemetery.