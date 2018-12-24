Deaths in Tipperary - Monday, December 24, 2018

The late Kathleen Fogarty

The death has occurred of Kathleen Fogarty (née O'Brien), Lakeview Drive, Templemore, Co. Tipperary. Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore this Wednesday from 5pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore, on Thursday at 10-30am. Interment in the adjoining cemetery afterwards.

The late Patrick O'Connor

The death has occurred of Patrick O'Connor, Bóhar Buí, Rathkeale, Limerick. Late of Childers Park, Thurles. Patrick, passed away (suddenly) at home. Very deeply regretted by his loving family & friends. Requiem Mass Monday (Christmas Eve), at 11am at St. Mary's Church, Rathkeale with funeral afterwards to St. Joseph's Cemetery, Rathkeale.

The late Margaret (Peggy) Byrne

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Byrne, Rathogally, Newcastle, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Melview Nursing Home, Clonmel, Margaret (Peggy) deeply regretted by her loving sister Joanie (O’Dwyer). Predeceased by her husband Pa. Sadly missed by her brother-in-law Séamus, nieces Sharon and Sandra, nephews Anthony and Tomás and their spouses, grandnieces and grandnephews, cousins, neighbours and many friends. Requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Our Lady of the Assumption, Newcastle on Monday. Burial immediately afterwards in Mollough New Cemetery, Newcastle.

The late Mary Tierney

The death has occurred of Mary Tierney (née Carey), Cappa, Bansha, Co. Tipperary & formerly Drombane, Co Tipperary- 22nd December 2018 after a short illness. Mary - deeply regretted by her loving husband Mossie, her brothers & sisters; Eileen (Dunne), Joan (Ryan), Seamus, Sean, Breda (Delahunty) & Larry, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. to the. Funeral Mass Monday at 11.00am at Church of The Annunciation, Bansha. Burial immediately afterwards in Killaldriffe Cemetery.