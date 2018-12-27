Deaths in Tipperary - Thursday, December 27, 2018

The late Vincent Ryan

The death has occurred of Vincent Ryan, Loughkent House, New Inn, Co. Tipperary. Vincent passed away peacefully at his home. Pre-deceased by his sister Isabel, he will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Clare, brother Cyril, niece Jane, nephew Tom, sisters in law Cliona and Mary, brother in law Max, relatives and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at his home (E21W242) on this Friday evening from 4pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to the Church of Our Lady Queen, New Inn on Saturday morning for Requiem Mass at 11:30am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please.

The late Kevin Fox

The death has occurred of Kevin Fox, Lissanure, Templetuohy and formerly of CastleFleming, Errill, Co Laois. Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore this Friday evening form 4 pm. Removal to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templetuohy at 8 pm to arrive at 8-45 pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10 30 am. Interment in Templeree Cemetery afterwards.

The late Mary O'Sullivan

The death has occurred of Mary O'Sullivan (née Ryan - Winnie), December 26th 2018 (Glasthule Co Dublin, late of Mohera, Annacarty, Co Tipperary) (peacefully) in St Michael’s Hospital, Dun Laoghaire, in her 102nd year. Mary, beloved wife of the late Christopher ( Kit), loving mother of Bridget, Anne, Tom, Mary, Christy, Tim And James. Sadly missed by her children, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and many friends. Removal Friday from Quinn’s of Glasthule, to St Joseph’s Church, Glasthule, arriving for 5pm. Funeral Saturday after 10am Mass, to Deans Grange Cemetery. House private.