Deaths in Tipperary - Friday, December 28, 2018

The late Noel Cosgrave

The death has occurred of Noel Cosgrave, St Bernadette Terrace, Old Bridge, Clonmel. Noel passed away peacefully on Thursday 27th December 2018 at his daughter’s residence, Piltown, Co Kilkenny surrounded by his loving family. Pre-deceased by his parents Jack & Chrissie and his sister Dina, he will be sadly missed by his daughter Laura (O’Driscoll), brothers Seanie, Anthony & Paul, sisters Breda, Kathleen, Geraldine, Ann and Marie, grandchildren Jamie, Pádraic and Ronan, son-in-law Richie, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel, on Friday evening from 5.00pm, with removal at 7.30pm to SS Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 1 o’clock followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

The late Linda Bannon

The death has occurred of Linda Bannon, Church View, Littleton, Thurles. Suddenly. Pre-deceased by her father Con. Deeply regretted by her son Jason, mother Margaret, brothers Gary, Conor, Rory, Jamie and Davy, sister in law Susan, nephew Cormac, niece Críona, uncles, aunts, cousins, neighbours and many friends. Reposing in her mother's residence (10 McDonagh Terrace, Littleton) on Friday 28th Dec. from 5pm onwards. Arriving at Our Lady & St Kevin's Church, Littleton on Saturday 29th at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Ballymoreen graveyard, Littleton.

The late Teresa (Tess) Burns

The death has occurred of Teresa (Tess) Burns (née Grace), Bricana, Cloughjordan, Co. Tipperary. Wife of the late Tom; Deeply regretted by her loving sons Gerry, Brendan and Joe, daughters Mary and Anne, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest in peace. Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home Nenagh, this Friday evening from 4pm. to 7pm Funeral Mass on Saturday in SS Michael and John's Church, Cloughjordan at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Ina Kennedy

The death has occurred of Ina Kennedy (née Heffernan), Drangan House, Cahir, Co. Tipperary. Ina passed away peacefully in her 91st year in the exceptional care of Mary O'Connor and her staff at Acorn Lodge Nursing Home, Cashel. Beloved wife of the late Jack, she will be very sadly missed by her children Andrew, Aidan, Pat, Catherine (Arnold), Dan and John, her 11 grandchildren, daughters in law, son in law, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass at 11:30am on this Saturday December 29th in The Church of The Assumption, Kilmoyler, with burial afterwards in Killaldriffe Cemetery.

The late Joe Keogh

The death has occurred of Joe Keogh, 23 Kennedy Terrace, Carrick-on-Suir. Dec. 25, 2018; deeply regretted by his loving wife Breda and family Anne, Jarlath, Marlyn, Denise and Jonathan, brothers, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir on Friday evening from 5pm to 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday in St. Molleran's Church, Carrickbeg at 11 am followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Buy a Brick Foundation, Waterford.

The late Willie McCarthy

The death has occurred of Willie McCarthy, Limerick Street, Cappawhite, Co. Tipperary. December 27th 2018, peacefully at the Woodlands Nursing Home Dundrum, Willie. Sadly missed by his brothers Paul and Michael, sisters Bridget and Peggy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.Reposing at White's Funeral Home Cappawhite Saturday evening from 5 o’c with removal at 7 o’c to Our Lady of Fatima Church, Cappawhite. Requiem Mass Sunday at 11 o’c and burial afterwards in Cappawhite Cemetery.

The late Martin Gerrard O'Sullivan

The death has occurred of Martin Gerrard O'Sullivan, Ballymorris, Bansha, Co. Tipperary. Martin passed away unexpectedly at his home. He will be very sadly missed by his heartbroken parents Ned and Breda, brothers Liam, Eamon and John, sister Marion her partner Mark, brother in law Rodrigo, uncles, aunt, extended family and friends. Reposing at Costigans Funeral Home, Cahir, on this Friday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Private cremation will take place on Saturday. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the RSPCA

The late Denis Byrne

The death has occurred of Denis Byrne, Tinnakelly, Carrig, Birr and formerly of Ballymacegan, Lorrha, Died 27th Dec 2018 peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Elemgrove Nursing Home Birr, deeply regretted by his nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Loughnane's Funeral Home, John's Mall, Birr. Friday from 4pm with Rosary at 5.30pm. Removal at 6.15pm to St. Brendan's Church Birr, to arrive at 6.30pm. Funneral Mass on Saturday at 11am followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery.