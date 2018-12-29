Deaths in Tipperary - Saturday, December 29, 2018

The late Keith Dalton

The death has occurred of Keith Dalton, Tullamaine, Fethard and formerly Bianconi Drive, Clonmel. Predeceased by his father Jimmy, sisters Shirley and Jackie and brother Gerard, he will be sadly missed by his mother Carmel, brothers Michael, James, Richie & John Paul, sisters Frances, Paula, Sonya, Sarah & Johann, partner Margaret, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Saturday evening from 5.00pm to 7.30pm. Removal on Sunday morning to St. Oliver’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 12.00 noon followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

The late Richard McCormack

The death has occurred of Richard McCormack, Beechpark, Cahir, formerly of Kilcoran (brother of the late David) who passed away unexpectedly on Thursday evening. He will be very sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Chris, son Richie, daughter Lisa, son-in-law Garry, daughter-in-law Gillian, grandson Kain, brother Percy, sisters Angela and Bernie, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Costigans Funeral Home, Cahir on Saturday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to St. Kieran's Church, Ballylooby on Sunday morning for Mass at 10.30am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Nora Collins

The death has occurred of Nora Collins (née Toohey), Drom Slinne, Portroe. Late of Pallasmore, Newtown and Whitegate, Co. Clare. Predeceased by her beloved husband Michael and son Tom. Deeply regretted by her loving family her daughters Jean, Judy and Noreen, sons Paddy, Michael, John, Jim and William, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews and nieces, extended family, relatives neighbours and friends.Reposing in Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh this Saturday from 5 o'c with removal at 7 o'c to arrive to Youghalarra Church at 7.30 o'c. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 12 o'c followed by burial in Kilmore Graveyard, Dolla.

The late Julie Farragher

The death has occurred of Julie Farragher, Ballymara, Milltown, Galway and late of Melrose Nenagh, Tipperary. Peacefully at her home surrounded by her adoring family and her dear and loyal friend Bob. Predeceased by her father Joe, deeply regretted by her loving family mother Agnes, sisters Mary (Young) and Colette, brothers Noel and Liam, brother-in-law Emmet, sister-in-law Sue, nieces and nephews Laura, Megan, Raymond, Sara, Ryan, Sean, Amy and Leah, aunts Mary and Ina. Uncle Johnny, relatives neighbours and very large circle of friends. Reposing at Glynns Funeral Home, High St. Tuam (H54 VC 53) this Sunday evening from 5.00 pm to 7.30 pm followed by removal to her home. Funeral Mass at St. Joseph's Church, Milltown on Monday at 12.00 noon followed by burial in Kilclooney Cemetery. House private on Sunday evening and Monday morning please. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Millford Hospice, Limerick.

The late Patricia (Pat) Herlihy

The death has occurred of Patricia (Pat) Herlihy (née Tangney) (Thurles, Co. Tipperary and late of Millstreet, Co. Cork). December 27th 2018 (peacefully) at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Beloved wife of the late Dr. William Herlihy and loving mother of Bill and Úna. She will be sadly missed by her son, daughter, step-daughters Catherine, Sheila and Marie, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews extended family and friends. Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home, Kilkenny (eircode R95 FH90) from 5.30p.m. on Saturday (Dec. 29th) with Rosary at 6p.m. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12noon in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.

The late Pete Power

The death has occurred of Pete Power, 44 Newtown Road, Rostrevor, Co. Down, BT34 3BZ and formerly of Monadiha, Rathgormack, Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Waterford. Beloved husband of Moire, father to Aran and Cahal, and owner of Tom. Sadly missed by his loving parents, Robert and Bridget-Anne, brother Ken, sisters Yvonne, Tara and Mary, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. Reposing at his home, Monadiha, on Sunday 30 December from 6pm to 8pm. Note that house is strictly private until 6pm on Sunday. Arriving for Funeral Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, Rathgormack at 11am on Monday followed by private cremation. Family flowers only. Letters and photos with memories of Pete, addressed to his two sons, can be left in box at home and church.