Deaths in Tipperary - Monday, January 7, 2019

The death has occurred of Anna Mary (Nancy) Stafford (née Hayes), Summerhill Drive and formerly Rockfield, Glenconnor, Clonmel. Nancy passed away peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her grandson John (Tobin). Beloved wife of Tom and devoted mother of Dominic, Carmel (Tobin), Kieran, Terry and Rós she will be sadly missed by her loving family, brother Dick (Hayes), sister Carmel (Looby), grandchildren Sarah, Brian, Robert, Adam, Michael, Thomas, Michelle, Edel, Áine, Shane, Rachel, Abban and Oran, great-grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Monday evening from 4.30pm, with removal at 7.45pm to St Oliver’s Church. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 o’clock followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Patrick Currivan, Dominic Street and formerly of Cathal Brugha Street, Cashel. January 5th 2019, peacefully at Cluain Arann Nursing Unit, Tipperary. Patrick, beloved partner of the late Margaret Hahessy and brother of the late John. Deeply regretted by his loving daughters Doreen and Ann, grandchildren, great-grandson, brothers Joe, Dixie and Mickey, sisters Eileen and Noelette, extended family, relatives and friends.Reposing at his residence this Monday evening from 5pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday in St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel at 12 noon followed by burial in Cormac’s Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Ellen Shortall (née Kiely), Aughamaddock, Stradbally, Laois / Templemore, Tipperary. Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Denis White, Cathal Brugha Street and formerly of Gurtnakellis, Cashel. January 6th 2019, peacefully at home. Denis, beloved father of the late Declan. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Eileen, family Emily, Sean, Denis, Paula and Alison, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers Paddy and Michael, sister Monica, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, special niece Mena, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this Tuesday evening from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon followed by Burial in Cormac’s Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Hickey, Moynetemple, Moyne, Tipperary / Thurles, Tipperary. And formerly Brittas Road, Thurles, Loughmore, Sue Ryder Homes, Holycross and originally the parish of Knockavilla and Donaskeagh. Peacefully after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken family; daughter Edel (Leahy), son Liam, son in law Joe, Marie, adoring grandchildren Emma and Meabh, cousins, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Regretted by all his friends in sport, near and far, in particular Dundrum A.C., Thurles and Templemore Golf Clubs and Tipperary Badminton.Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Monday 7th Jan', from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at St Mary's Church, Moyne on Tuesday 8th at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Cremation to follow at the Island Crematorium Cork at 3pm. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Thurles Order of Malta.

The death has occurred of Michael Leahy, (Glenbane, Lattin, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Pallas, Donohill) January 5th 2019, peacefully at his residence, Michael, predeceased by his brother Jimmy and sister Margaret (Behan); sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, daughters Noreen, Elizabeth, Mary, Siobhan, Kay, Theresa, Carol, Noelle and Bernadette, sons Seamus, Sean, Michael, Dermot, Leonard, Maurice, Anthony and Declan, brothers Dick and Jerry, sisters Mary, Freddie and Joan, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Fogarty’s Funeral Home, Tipperary Town E34 VX40 on Monday evening from 5pm with removal at 7.30pm to the Church of the Assumption, Lattin. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.30am and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please.