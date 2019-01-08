Deaths in Tipperary - Tuesday, January 8, 2019

The late Sean Costello

The death has occurred of Sean Costello, Bohernamona Road, Thurles. And formerly Tipperary Town. Suddenly, at home, surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his heart broken family; wife Peggy, son Eoin, daughter Claire, grandchildren Dylan, Leah and Ellen, son-in-law Mick, daughter-in-law Sinead, brother Timmy, sisters Ita, Marcella and Essie, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives, former Telecom collegues, neighbours and many friends. Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Tuesday, 8th Jan, from 5pm to 7.30pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday, 9th Jan, at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.

The late Ellen Shortall

The death has occurred of Ellen Shortall (née Kiely), Aughamaddock, Stradbally, Laois / Templemore, Tipperary. Ellen passed away peacefully in the presence of her loving family at Portlaoise General Hospital. In her 91st year, beloved wife of the late Martin. Dearly loved mother to Mary, Sheila, Helen, Bernie, Ann, Andy, Brigid, Tom and Thérèse. Sadly missed by her sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, her 39 grandchildren and her 16 great grandchildren. Deeply missed by her loving brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives neighbours and friends. Ellen will repose at her son Andy’s residence in Aughamaddock, Stradbally from 2 pm this Tuesday 8th January, with recital of the Rosary at 8 pm Tuesday evening. Removal from Aughamaddock at 11.20 am on Wednesday morning to arrive at The Sacred Heart Church, Stradbally for 12 noon Requiem Mass, followed by Interment in Oakvale Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the Irish Heart Foundation.

The late Denis White

The death has occurred of Denis White, Cathal Brugha Street and formerly of Gurtnakellis, Cashel. January 6th 2019, peacefully at home. Denis, beloved father of the late Declan. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Eileen, family Emily, Sean, Denis, Paula and Alison, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers Paddy and Michael, sister Monica, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, special niece Mena, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this Tuesday evening from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon followed by Burial in Cormac’s Cemetery.

The late Michael (Mick) Hickey

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Hickey, Moynetemple, Moyne, Tipperary / Thurles, Tipperary. And formerly Brittas Road, Thurles, Loughmore, Sue Ryder Homes, Holycross and originally the parish of Knockavilla and Donaskeagh. Peacefully after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken family; daughter Edel (Leahy), son Liam, son in law Joe, Marie, adoring grandchildren Emma and Meabh, cousins, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Regretted by all his friends in sport, near and far, in particular Dundrum A.C., Thurles and Templemore Golf Clubs and Tipperary Badminton. Arriving at St Mary's Church, Moyne on Tuesday 8th at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Cremation to follow at the Island Crematorium Cork at 3pm. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Thurles Order of Malta.

The late Michael Leahy

The death has occurred of Michael Leahy, (Glenbane, Lattin, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Pallas, Donohill) January 5th 2019, peacefully at his residence, Michael, predeceased by his brother Jimmy and sister Margaret (Behan); sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, daughters Noreen, Elizabeth, Mary, Siobhan, Kay, Theresa, Carol, Noelle and Bernadette, sons Seamus, Sean, Michael, Dermot, Leonard, Maurice, Anthony and Declan, brothers Dick and Jerry, sisters Mary, Freddie and Joan, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.30am at the Church of the Assumption, Lattin and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please.

The late Anna Mary (Nancy) Stafford

The death has occurred of Anna Mary (Nancy) Stafford (née Hayes), Summerhill Drive and formerly Rockfield, Glenconnor, Clonmel. Nancy passed away peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her grandson John (Tobin). Beloved wife of Tom and devoted mother of Dominic, Carmel (Tobin), Kieran, Terry and Rós she will be sadly missed by her loving family, brother Dick (Hayes), sister Carmel (Looby), grandchildren Sarah, Brian, Robert, Adam, Michael, Thomas, Michelle, Edel, Áine, Shane, Rachel, Abban and Oran, great-grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 o’clock in St. Oliver's Church followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

The late Patrick Currivan

The death has occurred of Patrick Currivan, Dominic Street and formerly of Cathal Brugha Street, Cashel. January 5th 2019, peacefully at Cluain Arann Nursing Unit, Tipperary. Patrick, beloved partner of the late Margaret Hahessy and brother of the late John. Deeply regretted by his loving daughters Doreen and Ann, grandchildren, great-grandson, brothers Joe, Dixie and Mickey, sisters Eileen and Noelette, extended family, relatives and friends. Requiem Mass on Tuesday in St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel at 12 noon followed by burial in Cormac’s Cemetery.