Deaths in Tipperary - Wednesday, January 9, 2019

The late Edward (Ned) Bevans

The death has occurred of Edward (Ned) Bevans, St. Conlon's Home and late of Elmhill, Ballymackey, Nenagh. Deeply regretted by his loving brother Michael, sister Nonie (Kelly) and the O'Keeffe family, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing in Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh this Wednesday from 5.30 o'c with removal at 7.30 o'c arriving to Ballinree Church at 8 o'c. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11 o'c followed by burial in the church grounds

The late Patricia Boyle

The death has occurred of Patricia Boyle, Gurtalougha, Ballinderry, Nenagh. Predeceased by her brother Rodger. Deeply regretted by her daughter Helen, son Richard, sister Rachel and Susan, mother Dorothy, nieces, nephews, neighbours, close friends and the friends that have passed. Reposing this Wednesday evening at Sullivan’s funeral home, Main Street, Borrisokane, from 6pm to 8pm with prayers at 6.30pm. Cremation Thursday at 2.30pm in Shannon Crematorium.

The late Mary Bryan

The death has occurred of Mary Bryan (née Bannon), 'Derrymartin', Tonagha, Thurles. January 7th, 2019, peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Deeply regretted by her adoring husband Larry, sons Gilbert, Michael and Martin, daughters Marie and Ann (Skehan), daughters-in-law Breda, Bernie and Elizabeth, son-in-law Michael, her 14 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.Reposing in Kennedys Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Thurles on Wednesday evening from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. to arrive in the Cathedral of the Assumption at 7.45 p.m. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11 a.m. followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

The late David Condon

The death has occurred of David Condon, Rosturra Crescent, Woodview, Limerick City. Late of Cahir, Co. Tipperary. David, passed away (peacefully) at home. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, son Trevor, daughter Jackie, brothers Michael & John, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, other relatives & friends. Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Wednesday (Jan. 9th) from 5pm followed by removal at 6pm to St. Munchin's Church, Clancy Strand. Requiem Mass Thursday (Jan. 10th) at 10am followed by Cremation Service at Shannon Crematorium.

The late Michael (Jack) Forrestal

The death has occurred of Michael (Jack) Forrestal, Hawthorn Close, Ballinasloe. Formerly of Bohernanave and Monakeeba, Thurles. Suddenly after a long illness. Deeply regretted by his wife Bertha, sons Jason, Barry and Niall, daughters Sharon and Eyna, grandchild Sophie, daughters-in-law Elaine and Lisa, brothers Thomas and Pat, sisters Joan, Kitty, Breda and Patricia, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing in Grenham's Funeral Home, Ballinasloe on Wednesday 9th January from 5pm. Removal at 7pm to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Creagh. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Creagh Cemetery.

The late Margaret Harrington

The death has occurred of Margaret Harrington (née O'Brien), Military Road, Cork City; and Ballyporeen, Co. Tipperary. On January 7th 2019, unexpectedly at home in her 92nd year, Margaret (nee O’ Brien), Military Road, dearly loved wife of the late John Joseph and much loved mother of Patrick, Maura, Mairead and Bríd. Sadly missed by her loving family, brother’s William and Tom, sister Sr. Bridie, grandchildren John, Emer, Rory, Susan and Orla, great-grandchildren Saoirse, Ben and Conor, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Lying in repose at the Mayfield Funeral Home, Old Youghal Road of Jerh. O’ Connor Ltd from Saturday. Removal at 4.00pm on Saturday to the Holy Family Church, Military Hill. Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Monday. Funeral afterwards to the Island Crematorium, Rocky Island, Ringaskiddy. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to SHARE.