Deaths in Tipperary - Thursday, January 10, 2019

The late Dermot Lyons

The death has occurred of Dermot Lyons, Limerick and formerly of Connolly Park, Clonmel. Dermot passed away on Wednesday morning at Cork University Hospital. Pre-deceased by his mother Peggy, he will be sadly missed by his sister Creina (Connolly), brothers Kieran, David and his twin brother Derek, step-father John (Kane), nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.Cremation will take place on Friday at the Island Crematorium Cork.

The late John Ahern

The death has occurred of John Ahern. Late of 21 St Molleran’s, Carrickbeg, Carrick-on-Suir and formerly of Griffith Avenue, Ballinacurra, Limerick. Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Carrick on Suir on Friday evening from 5pm, with removal at 6:30pm to St. Nicholas’ Church. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 10:30am, followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations to St. Brigid’s Hospice, Carrick-on-Suir.

The late Dolores Burke

The death has occurred of Dolores Burke (née Kelleher), Queen Street, Clonmel. 8th January 2019, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family in the kind and gentle care of the staff at St. Brigid's Hospital, Carrick-on-Suir. Dolores will be very sadly missed by her loving husband Michael, daughter Dolores, sons Andy and Liam, daughter-in-law Dee, son-in-law Boris, and Liam’s partner Basia, adored grandchildren Oisín and Rua, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel on Friday from 5.00pm to 7.30pm followed by funeral prayers. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 1.00pm in SS. Peter and Paul's Church followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Brigid's Hospital, Carrick-on-Suir.

The late Helen Murphy

The death has occurred of Helen Murphy (née Ryan). Late of “Angels Word”, Garrenbeg, Grangemockler, Carrick on Suir. Reposing at her residence on Thursday from 3 to 7 o’clock. Funeral Mass in St Mary’s Church, Grangemockler at 11.30 on Friday followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Friday morning.

The late Padraigh O Mathuna

The death has occurred of Pádraig Ó Mathuna, Main Street, Cashel, Co. Tipperary / Dingle, Kerry. Ó Mathúna, Pádraig O.S.J., Cogaiseoir, Gabha Airgid, Gabha Óir (Caiseal Mumhan agus Dún Chaoin): go síochánta ar 08 Eanáir. Baintreach Siobhán (Pheenie), athair grámhar Siobhán agus Niamh, dá gcliamhain Fergus Flanagan agus Reiner Utsch. Daideo do Cian, Cormac, Colm, Fionn agus Ciara (a fear céile Gregor agus a mac Kilian). Deartháir le Kathleen agus Denis. Beidh sé á thóramh i Devitts Funeral Home ó 5.30p.m ar an Aoine, 11 Eanáir. Aistreofar a corp go Séipéal Naomh Eoin Baiste ag a 7.30p.m. Aifreann sochraide ag 12 a chlog Dé Sathairn 12 Eanáir agus adhlacadh i Reilig an tSéipéil.

Ó Mathúna, Dún Chaoin, Dingle, Co. Kerry and formerly of Main Street, Cashel, Co. Tipperary, peacefully on January 8th. Pádraig (O.S.J., Pharmacist, Silversmith, Goldsmith), beloved husband of the late Siobhán (Pheenie). Loving father to Siobhán and Niamh. Sadly missed by his loving daughters, sons-in-law Fergus Flanagan and Reiner Utsch, grandchildren Cian, Cormac, Colm, Fionn and Ciara (her husband Gregor and their son Kilian), brother Denis, sister Kathleen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour, Cashel on Friday evening from 5.30pm with Removal at 7.30pm to St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12.00 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Kathleen O'Brien

The death has occurred of Kathleen O'Brien, Sarsfield Street, Nenagh, late of Gough, O'Keeffe & Naughton department store and formerly of Clonmoney, Co. Clare. Peacefully, at Nenagh Manor Nursing Home. Deeply regretted by her nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family and numerous friends.Reposing on Friday evening at Keller's Funeral Home, Nenagh, from 6pm until 7.30pm followed by removal to St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 10am, followed by burial in Clonloghan Cemetery, Newmarket on Fergus, arriving at approximately 12.30pm.

The late Catherine (Kitty) O'Farrell

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kitty) O'Farrell (née O'Riordan), Corbally, Limerick and late of Templederry, Co. Tipperary. Kitty died peacefully at home, in her 95th year, in the care of her family. Beloved wife of the late Martin. Dearly and deservedly loved mother of Carmel, Joseph, Jim, Teresa (Griffin), Martin and Catherine. Cherished gran to Sarah, Emma, Mark, Laura, Eoghan, Edward, James and Anna. She will be sadly missed by her family, daughters-in-law Barbara, Jacinta and Ailish, son-in-law Eamonn,Jim (Dalton), nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends.Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Thursday, Jan. 10th, from 6pm. Removal at 7.30pm to St. Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street. Funeral on Friday, Jan. 11th, after 12 noon Mass to Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery. House private please. Family flowers only ~ donations if desired to St. Patrick’s Missionary Society, Kiltegan or Calcutta Calling.

The late Eileen O'Neill

The death has occurred of Eileen O'Neill (née Tierney), (Lower Ballykiveen, Monard, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Martinstown, Kilmallock, Co. Limerick) January 9th 2019 peacefully in the wonderful care of Management and Staff at St. Anthony’s Nursing Home Pallasgreen, Eileen; sadly missed by her loving husband Michael, brothers Michael and Thomas, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.Reposing at White's Funeral Home, Cappawhite, Saturday evening from 6.30 o’c with removal at 8 o’c to St. Nicholas' Church, Solohead. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11.30 o’c and burial afterwards in Cappawhite Cemetery.

The late Pearl (Margaret Mary) Timony

The death has occurred of Pearl (Margaret Mary) Timony (née Powell), Station Road, Mountcharles, Donegal. Formerly of Drumcliff House, Donegal Town and Streamstown, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully, surrounded by her family at Aras Mhic Shuibne Nursing Home, Mullinasole, Laghey, Co. Donegal. Predeceased by her husband Albert, sadly missed by her daughters Eleanor & Lorna and son Shane, daughter-in-law and son-in-law, loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren, along with wider relatives and friends.Remains to repose at Gallagher's Funeral Home, Station Road, Mountcharles, on Thursday 10th January from 4 pm to 8 pm. Removal on Friday 11th January, to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Mountcharles, for 11 am funeral Mass, followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan, at 4 pm. Family flowers only, please.