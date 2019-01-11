Deaths in Tipperary - Friday, January 11, 2019

The late Hannah Corcoran

The death has occurred of Hannah Corcoran, Iona Avenue, Thurles. Peacefully, in the wonderful care of the Staff of the Community Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles. Deeply regretted by her brother John, nieces Mary (Egan), Mary (Corcoran), Susan (O'Gorman) and Pamela (Corcoran), sister-in-law Deirdre, grandnieces Sarah, Aoife and Morgan, grandnephews Cillian and Conor, relatives, former colleagues in P.J. O'Meara Solicitors and Tipperary Star, neighbours and friends.Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Saturday 12th Jan, from 6pm to 8pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 8.30pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday 13th at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.

The late Sister de Monfort Cormack

The death has occurred of Sister de Montfort Cormack, Sisters of Mercy, Catherine McAuley House, Limerick & late of Loughmore, Templemore, Co.Tipperary. Sister de Montfort died peacefully at Catherine McAuley House. Deeply regretted by her sister Brid (Cooney), sisters-in-law Julia & Kitty, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, relatives, friends and her Mercy Community. Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Friday (Jan. 11th) from 5.30pm. Removal at 7pm. to St. Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street. Requiem Mass in St. Mary's Church on Saturday (Jan. 12th) at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary's Convent Cemetery.

The late Mary Deane

The death has occurred of Mary Deane (née Scully), Limerick Street, Roscrea. Peacefully surrounded by her family at her residence. Predeceased by her husband Murt. Deeply regretted by her sons Martin, PJ, Tony and Michael (Mia), daughters Dolores, Irene and Annette, brother Paddy, sister Maureen, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing in Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea on Friday evening from 5.00pm with prayers at 8.00pm. Removal on Saturday morning arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12.00 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late David Jordan

he death has occurred of David Jordan, Naas, Kildare (formerly of Emly, Co. Tipperary) January 10th, 2019 – (peacefully) at Mill Lane Manor Nursing Home, Co. Kildare. Beloved brother of Angela, Jennifer and Michael. He will be very sadly missed by his loving family, in-laws, nephews, nieces and friends. Reposing on Friday evening, January 11th, at the Oratory at Mill Lane Manor Nursing Home, from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arrangements will be published on Friday, January 11th. Funeral Arrangements Later

The late Mai Kinane

The death has occurred of Mai Kinane (née Fleming), Ballinalard, Galbally Road, Tipperary Town. Formerly of Ballycrana, Kilross, Galbally N.S. and Currow Village, Killarney, Co Kerry. January 10th, 2019. Mai, predeceased by her husband Dan, brothers Tone and Neil, in the loving care of St. Anthony's Nursing Home, Pallasgreen. Sadly missed by her loving family, nieces Liz, Maura and Eimear (Currow) Liz and Bairbre, nephews Conor and Fergal (Clonmel), sister-in-law Maxie, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary, on Sunday evening from 4pm with removal at 6pm to St. Michael's Church, Tipperary. Requiem Mass on Monday at 10.30am and funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary. Family flowers only.

The late Nancy Whyte

The death has occurred of Nancy Whyte (née Shortt), Rathmoy, Borrisoleigh, Co. Tipperary. Predeceased by her husband Kevin. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Claire, Carol, Suzanne and Frances, sons-in-law and her grandchildren Emmet, Eimear, Eoin, Niall, Kevin, Shane and Emma, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her residence, Rathmoy, Borrisoleigh on Saturday evening (12th Jan) from 5pm with removal on Sunday afternoon at 1:15pm to the Sacred Heart Church, Borrisoleigh for Requiem Mass at 2pm, followed by burial in St. Brigid’s Cemetery, Borrisoleigh.