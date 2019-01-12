Deaths in Tipperary - Saturday, January 12, 2019

The late Siobhan Comerford

The death has occurred of Siobhan Comerford (née Allen), Bank Street, Templemore, Tipperary, 11th of January 2019. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Eimear, Lyndsey and Georgina, son Darryl, husband Liam, father Ailbe, sister Deirdre, Brothers Pat, Tony and Ailbe, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore on Sunday from 5pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore on Monday at 10.30 am. Interment in The Mill Cemetery, Urlingford afterwards.

The late David Jordan

The death has occurred of David Jordan, Naas, Kildare, (formerly of Emly, Co. Tipperary) January 10th, 2019 – (peacefully) at Mill Lane Manor Nursing Home, Sallins Road, Naas, Co. Kildare. Beloved brother of Angela, Jennifer and Michael. He will be very sadly missed by his loving family, in-laws, nephews, nieces and friends. Funeral Mass will take place at St. Mary's Church, Maynoooth, at 10am on Saturday, January 12th, followed by cremation service at the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome Crematorium at 1.30pm.

The late Christina Francis (Fanny) Joseph

The death has occurred of Christina Francis (Fanny) Joseph (née Tyrrell), Hampstead, Heath, London and formerly Attyjames, Grangemockler, Carrick-On-Suir, Co. Tipperary, 26th September 2018. Sadly missed by her loving family in Attyjames and London. Requiem Mass in St. Mary's Church, Grangemockler, Sunday 13th January, at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Michael Kelly

The death has occurred of Michael Kelly, Main Street, Killenaule, Co. Tipperary, 10th January 2019. Michael passed peacefully at St. Vincent's Hospital, Dublin. Predeceased by his wife Stasia. Deeply regretted by his loving family, daughters Pearl, Roseanne, Catherine and Anna, sons Séan and Michael, daughter-in-law Kate, Lorna, sons-in-law Frank, Michael, Tommy and Séan, by his many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and godchildren, sister-in-law Lilly, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, friends and carers. Reposing at O'Connell's Funeral Home, Killenaule this Saturday evening from 4.30 o'c to 8 o'c. Arriving at St. Mary's Church, Killenaule on Sunday morning at 10.45 o'c for Funeral Mass at 11 o'c. followed by burial in Crosscannon Cemetery.