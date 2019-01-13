Deaths in Tipperary - Sunday, January 13, 2019

The late Sile O'Mahoney

The death has occurred of Síle O'Mahoney (née O'Connor), Roseboro, Tipperary Town, and formerly Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick. January 11th 2019 (Suddenly) at her home. Síle: Deeply regretted by her loving family, her heartbroken husband Tony, her daughters Keira and Sandra, brother John Joe (Abbeyfeale), sisters Noreen Curtin (Abbeyfeale), and Mairead Stack (Rockchapel), grandchildren Alex, Yiorgos, Laura and Lucy, sons in law John and Vangelis brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.Reposing at Fogarty’s Funeral Home, Bank Place, Tipperary Town Sunday (January, 13th) from 5pm with removal at 7:30pm to St Michael's Church, Tipperary. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12:30pm followed by burial in St Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary.

The late Joan Potter

The death has occurred of Joan Potter (née Pembroke), 'Sans Souci', Mitchelstown Road, Cahir, Co. Tipperary. Joan, wife of the late Noel, passed away peacefully in the wonderful care of Acorn Lodge Nursing Home, Cashel. She will be very sadly missed by her loving sister Beatrice, brother Tom, sister in law Helen, nephew, niece, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Costigan's Funeral Home, Cahir on this Sunday evening from 5pm with Removal at 6:30pm to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Cahir at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Monday morning at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Larry Ryan P

The death has occurred of Larry Ryan P, Ayle, Oola, Co. Tipperary. January 12th 2019, in the loving care of St. Anthony’s Nursing Home, Pallasgreen, Larry, son of the late Michael and Mary; sadly missed by his loving brothers Michael, Jim, his twin brother Johnny and Dan, sisters-in-law Anna, Mary, Joan and Therese, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, all the community in Moorehaven, neighbours and friends. Reposing at White's Funeral Home, Cappawhite on Sunday evening from 5 o’c with removal at 7 o’c to Our Lady of Fatima Church, Cappawhite. Requiem Mass Monday at 11.30 o’c and burial afterwards in Cappawhite Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Moorehaven Centre, Tipperary.

The late Siobhan Comerford

The death has occurred of Siobhan Comerford (née Allen), Bank Street, Templemore, Co. Tipperary, 11th January 2019. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Eimear, Lyndsey and Georgina, son Darryl, husband Liam, father Ailbe, sister Deirdre, Brothers Pat, Tony and Ailbe, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore on Sunday from 5pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore on Monday at 10.30 am. Interment in The Mill Cemetery, Urlingford afterwards.