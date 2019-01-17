The late Enid Fitzgerald, formerly of Thurles and Norfolk

The death has occurred of Enid Patricia Fitzgerald (née Mooney), January 7, 2019, aged 87, formally of Railway View, Thurles, peacefully at home in Bradwell, Norfolk.

Deeply regretted by her loving son Peter, grandchildren Staisha, Aiden and Andrew, great grandchildren, Harry & Freya, nieces and nephews, cousins, relatives and a wide circle of friends. Service at the Crematorium in Gorleston, Great Yarmouth, UK, Friday, January 18 at 4pm. Enid was predeceased by her husband John Fitzgerald and son Alan.

Enid emigrated in her late teens to London and trained as a beautician, later moving to Norfolk with her husband and children where she continued to work in the beauty industry.

Always the best dressed lady in the room, Enid lived a long and happy life with her extended family in Britain and Ireland and will be very sadly missed by all those who ever met her.