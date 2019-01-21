Deaths in Tipperary - Monday, January 21, 2019

The late Kathleen (Cissie) O'Reilly

The death has occurred of Kathleen (Cissie) O'Reilly (née Cleary), Bellevue House, Western Road, Clonmel, and formerly of Ballyshannon Co. Donegal, in her 96th year, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. (Predeceased by her husband Charlie, brothers Seamus and Tommy) . She will be sadly missed by her family, Anne (Flynn), Catherine (Senior), Cathal, Thomas, Paddy, Margaret (McQuillan), Rosemary (Roche), Michael, and of course Paul, along with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, daughters-in-law and sons-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends.Reposing at O'Donoghue's Funeral Home, Kickham St., Clonmel, on Monday evening from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving at St. Mary's Church on Tuesday at 1.45pm for Requiem Mass at 2pm with burial immediately afterwards in St .Patrick's Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

The late Patrick Bourke

The death has occurred of Patrick Bourke, Leigh, Two-Mile-Borris, Thurles. Patrick, predeceased by his wife Nell and son Pat, deeply regretted by his loving family, sons Seamus, Mattie and Michael, daughter Geraldine, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.Reposing at Egan's Funeral Home on Tuesday evening, 22nd January from 5pm to 7pm, arriving at St. James' Church, Two-Mile-Borris, at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning, 23rd January at 11.30am, burial after Mass in the local cemetery.

The late Eileen Crosse

The death has occurred of Eileen Crosse (née McCarthy), Alleen, Donohill, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Bilboa, Cappamore, Co. Limerick, January 19th 2019. Peacefully, in the loving care of the matron and staff of the Woodlands Nursing Home, Dundrum. Predeceased by her husband Denis. Sadly missed by her loving family, her sons Michael, Tom, John, Anthony and Donnacha, daughters, Bridget, Assumpta, Mary and Helen, brother Jimmy, sister Mary, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing in Donohill Church, Monday (January, 21st) from 5pm to 8pm . Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11:30am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Mary (Madie) Hogan

The death has occurred of Mary (Madie) Hogan (née Hiney), Moneygall, Tipperary / Tullamore, Offaly. Predeceased by her husband Stephen, sons Paddy and Gus, daughter Mary [Coughlan]. Deeply regretted by her daughters Aileen [O Brien], Elizabeth [Fitzpatrick], Ann [Coleman], Josephine [Keane], Monica [Phelan], Margaret [Collison], sons Mick, Martin, John, Dan, Raymond, Noel and Seamus, brothers Jack and Gus, sister Teresa Ring, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandcildren,great great grandchildren nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. Funeral arrangements later.

The late John Orme

The death has occurred of John Orme, Lisava, Cahir, Tipperary. John (Formerly of Oldham, Manchester) died peacefully in the wonderful care of nurses and staff at South Tipperary General Hospital. He will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Ellen, sons Jamie, Reggie and Tony, brother Danny, sister Marilyn, grandson Darragh, granddaughters Georgie and Darcie, daughters in law Lorraine, Kelly and Alex, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at Costigan's Funeral Home, Cahir, on this Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Cahir, at 7:30pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 10am followed by cremation at The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork at 1pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.

The late Mary Riordan

The death has occurred of Mary Riordan (née Burns), Monemore, Emly, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Knocknaboula, Foynes, Co. Limerick on 20th January 2019. Mary, peacefully at her residence. Beloved wife of the late Tom & mother of the late Sr. Cabrini, Presentation Sisters, Thurles & Sacramento, beloved mother of Mike, Rita (Dalton), Bridget (Keogh) & Patricia (Leahy), sadly missed by her family, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, kind neighbours & friends. Reposing at Fraser's Funeral Home, Galbally, Co. Limerick E34 AE22 on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving at St. Ailbe's Church, Emly, Wednesday morning at 11.15am for 11.30am Mass. Burial afterward in adjoining Cemetery.

The late Helen Dalton

The death has occurred of Helen Dalton, New York, USA and formerly of Boher Bue, Carrickbeg, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary. Unexpectedly in Portugal. H.F. Dalton. B.C.L. Attorney at Law, H.F. Dalton & Associates P.C. 80-02 Kew Gardens Road, Suite 601, Kew Gardens, New York 11415, USA. Daughter of Eileen and the late Richard (Dixie). Sadly missed by her husband Oscar, children Sarah and Richard, mother Eileen, brothers Frank and Gerard, extended family and friends. Requiem Mass this Monday (January 21) at 11.00am in St. Molleran's Church, Carrickbeg. E32 VH36. Interment immediately afterwards in Friary Cemetery, Carrickbeg.