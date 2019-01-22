Deaths in Tipperary - Tuesday, January 22, 2019

The late Majella Barry

The death has occurred of Majella Barry (née Butler), Donaskeigh, Tipperary and formerly of O’Leary Place, Tipperary Town. January 20th 2019 (Peacefully) in the excellent care of the Staff of the Milford Hospice, Limerick. Majella: Sadly missed by her loving family, her heartbroken husband Richie (Bob), sons Simon, Christopher, William and Ricky, daughter Miceala and her partner Michael, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, uncles, aunts, mother-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary Town, Tuesday (January, 22nd) from 5o’c with removal at 7o’c to St. Michael's Church, Tipperary. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 10:30 o’c followed by burial in St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary. House private. Family flowers only. Donations if desired, to Milford Hospice.

The late Christopher (Christy) Behan

The death has occurred of Christopher (Christy) Behan, Glengoole, Thurles, Co. Tipperary and formerly Kilbarrack, Dublin. 19th January 2019. Peacefully, following a short illness at the Mater Hospital, Dublin. Sadly missed by his daughter Noeleen, son William, daughter-in-law Patricia, grandchildren Thomas and Ben, brother Jack, sisters Liz and Kay, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at O'Connell's Funeral Home, Killenaule on Tuesday evening (22nd January 2019) from 5 o'c to 7 o'c Arriving at St's Patrick & Oliver Church, Glengoole at 7.30 o'c. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 11.30 o'c, followed by burial in adjoining Cemetery..

The late Margaret (Peg) Cleere

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peg) Cleere (née Delaney), Kilbraugh, Coalbrook, The Commons, Thurles. Formerly Droimnin Nursing, Stradbally and Ballyraggett, Co. Kilkenny. Margaret died peacefully in her 97th year. Predeceased by her husband Neill. Deeply regretted by her loving brothers Stephen and Declan, sister Alice, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and a close circle of friends. Reposing at Doyle's funeral home, Urlingford, on Tuesday evening from 5 o'clock with rosary recital at 8 o'clock. Removal on Wednesday morning to The Church of the Assumption, Ballingarry, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.30am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Seamus (James) Conlon

The death has occurred of Seamus (James) Conlon, Kiltillane, Templemore and formerly of Aglish, Borrisokane, Co. Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his devoted wife Deirdre, stepdaughters Kaye, Mary, Theresa and Deirdre, brother Pat, sisters Chrissie Warren, Nellie Ryan and Kathleen Keogh, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, music colleagues, relatives and friends. Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore this Tuesday evening 22nd January from 5pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore on Wednesday morning at 10-30 am. Interment in the adjoining Cemetery afterwards.

The late Galal Essa

The death has occurred of Galal Essa, Templemore, Co. Tipperary / Carrigaline, Cork. Galal passed peacefully in the wonderful care of Nenagh Manor Nursing Home. Beloved husband of Joan, and father of Adam and Shaaban. Sadly missed by relatives and friends. Private cremation January 21st 2019.

The late Inez Keating

The death has occurred of Inez Keating (née O'Neill), Westlawn, Dundrum, Co. Tipperary. January 19th 2019, peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital, Clonmel, Inez; very sadly missed by her husband Michael, daughter Celine, sons John, Michael, Joseph and Cameron, daughters-in-law, sister-in-law, grandchildren Rebecca, Niamh, John, Kai, Owen, Avonlea, Isabella, Emma and Danú, nieces Imelda, Geraldine and Lorraine, relatives and friends.Reposing at Whites Funeral Home, Cappawhite Tuesday evening from 6 o’c with removal at 7.30 o’c to the Church of the Assumption, Knockavilla. Requiem Mass Wednesday at 11.30 o’c followed by burial in Danesfort Cemetery, Kilkenny (arriving at 2 pm approx).

The late Thomas (Tommy) Lyons

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tommy) Lyons, 3 Woodview Close, St. Conlon's Road, Nenagh. 20th January 2019, peacefully at home predeceased by his daughter Michelle. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret, son Brian, daughter in-law Ethel, brothers Bill, Tony & Joe, grandchildren Jazz, Tatum, Cody, Brooklyn & Talitha, neighbours & many friends. Reposing at Keller’s Funeral Home, Nenagh on Tuesday evening from 6’oc to 8’oc. Funeral arriving to Liberty Church, Mungret (V94OY56) at 11’oc for Funeral Service followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium.

The late Carmel Prendergast

The death has occurred of Carmel Prendergast (née Ryan Fred), Roselawn Close, Friar Street, Cashel and formerly of Dangan, Golden, Co. Tipperary. January 19th 2019, unexpectedly at home. Carmel, deeply regretted by her loving daughter Nicole, sons Stephen, Leo and Gary and their partners, grandchildren Cillian, Lauren, Caiden and Éabha, brothers Tom, John, Eric, Lorcan and Brendan, sisters Noreen, Margaret, Catherine, Mary and Jane, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this Wednesday evening from 5.30pm with Removal at 7.30pm to St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 10.30am followed by Burial in Cormac’s Cemetery.