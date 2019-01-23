Deaths in Tipperary - Wednesday, January 23, 2019

The late Caroline Breen

The death has occurred of Caroline Breen (née Sweeney), Freighduff, Cashel and formerly of Marian Road, Templemore, Co. Tipperary. January 22nd 2019, peacefully at home. Caroline, deeply regretted by her loving husband Raymond, son Aaron, parents Martin and Kathleen, brother Jer, sister Leona, aunts, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephew, niece, relatives, neighbours, work colleagues and many friends. Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour, Cashel this Thursday evening from 5.30pm with Removal at 7.30pm to St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel. Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon followed by Burial in Cormac’s Cemetery.

The late Thomas (Toddy) Browne

The death has occurred of Thomas (Toddy) Browne, (Langton Park and formerly of Pairc Mhuire, Newbridge, Co. Kildare and Clashnevin, Toomevara, Co. Tipperary) - 21st January 2019 (suddenly) at St. James's Hospital, Dublin. Sadly missed by his loving wife Teresa, sister Tess (England), brother Noel (Bansha), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home on Thursday from 4 o'clock with prayers at 8 o'clock. Removal on Friday morning at 10.15 o'clock to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for 11 o'clock Mass. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge

The late Philip Cantillon

The death has occurred of Philip (Phil) Cantillon, Ard Mhuire, Newport, formerly of Ballinahinch, Co. Tipperary and E.S.B.. January 21st 2019 peacefully at Millbrae Lodge Nursing Home. Beloved husband of the late Teresa. Sadly missed by his loving son Philip, daughters Mary McAteer and Joan Kennedy, daughter-in-law Charlotte, sons-in-law Brendan and Tim, grandchildren Eoghan, Conall, Orna, Cian, Diarmuid, Daire, Cillian, &Aoibheann, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Newport this Thursday 24th January from 5.30 p.m. with removal at 7.30 p.m. to the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Newport. Requiem Mass on Friday 25th at 11.30 a.m., burial afterwards in Rockvale Cemetery, Newport.

The late Margaret (Maggie) O'Meara

The death has occurred of Margaret (Maggie) O'Meara (née Egan), Kilvemnon, Mullinahone, Co. Tipperary, 22nd January 2019. Margaret (Maggie), pre-deceased by her husband Richie. Deeply regretted by her loving sons; Tony and Paul, daughter; Carol, brothers; Michael, Dick and Willie; daughters-in-law; son-in-law, sisters-in-law; Josephine and Bridget (Biddy) , brother-in-law; Jimmy, grandchildren Kyran, Sadie, Cameron and Alfie, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.Reposing in St Michael's Church Mortuary, Mullinahone on Thursday, 24th January, from 5pm to 7.30pm followed by removal to church altar for prayers. Requiem Mass Friday, 25th January, at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Killaghy.