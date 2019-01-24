Deaths in Tipperary - Thursday, January 24, 2019

The late Rebecca Neill

The death has occurred of Rebecca Neill, Bianconi Drive, Clonmel, and London, following a tragic accident, on 26th December 2018. Sadly missed by her father Michael, brothers Thomas and Gerard, grandparents Noreen, Pat and Catherine, uncles John and Pat, aunts Annmarie, Tina, Catherine and Frances, cousins, relatives and her many friends. Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel, on Thursday 24th January from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving at St. Oliver’s Church on Friday 25th January at 11.15am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Kevin Bell Trust.

The late Pauline McKeogh

The death has occurred of Pauline McKeogh (née Carew), Solohead Beg, Donohill, Tipperary Town - Jan. 23, 2019, Pauline, predeceased by her husband John, sisters Mary and Breda. Beloved mother and grandmother. Deeply regretted by her sons Seamus and Eamon, daughter Caitríona (Hyland), brother Danny, grandchildren Aishling, Katie, Aoibhín, Emma and Evie, niece Margaret, son-in-law Tom and daughter-in-law Ronnie, relatives, neighbours and friends.Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary on Thursday evening, from 4.30 o'c. with removal at 6 o'c. to St. Nicholas' Church, Solohead. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.30 o'c. Funeral afterwards to St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary.

The late Patrick Power

The death has occurred of Patrick Power, 2 Dunbane, Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary. Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir on Friday evening from 4.30pm with removal at 6.30pm to St. Nicholas’ Church. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 10.30am followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Research and the Irish Heart Foundation.

The late Tommy Ryan L

The death has occurred of Tommy Ryan L, Ardnagassane, Cappawhite, Co. Tipperary, January 22nd 2019, peacefully in the wonderful care of the Matron and Staff at the Woodlands Nursing Home Dundrum, Tommy, predeceased by his parents Paddy and Nonie, brothers Mikie and Larry, sisters Margaret and Birdie; sadly missed by his brother John, brother-in-law John Clancy, sisters-in-law, good friend & nephew Pat, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.Reposing at White's Funeral Home, Cappawhite, Thursday evening from 5 o’c with removal at 7 o’c to Our Lady of Fatima Church, Cappawhite. Requiem Mass Friday at 11.30 o’c and burial afterwards in Cappawhite Cemetery.

The late Patrick (Pakie) Ryan (Moylrath)

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pakie) Ryan (Moylrath), 10 Glenview Square, Tipperary and late of Moylrath House, Newtown, Pallasgreen, Co. Limerick, 23rd January 2019, peacefully, at St Anthony's Nursing Home, Pallasgreen. Deeply regretted by his sister Nonie (Condon), sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Pallasgreen, this Thursday evening at 6 o'clock with removal to Oola Church at 7.30 o'clock. Requiem Mass on Friday at 2 o'clock with burial afterwards in Oola Cemetery.

The late Caroline Breen

The death has occurred of Caroline Breen (née Sweeney), Freighduff, Cashel and formerly of Marian Road, Templemore, Co. Tipperary. January 22nd 2019, peacefully at home. Caroline, deeply regretted by her loving husband Raymond, son Aaron, parents Martin and Kathleen, brother Jer, sister Leona, aunts, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephew, niece, relatives, neighbours, work colleagues and many friends. Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour, Cashel this Thursday evening from 5.30pm with Removal at 7.30pm to St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel. Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon followed by Burial in Cormac’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Tipperary Hospice.

The late Margaret (Maggie) O'Meara

The death has occurred of Margaret (Maggie) O'Meara (née Egan), Kilvemnon, Mullinahone, Co. Tipperary, 22nd January 2019. Margaret (Maggie), pre-deceased by her husband Richie. Deeply regretted by her loving sons; Tony and Paul, daughter; Carol, brothers; Michael, Dick and Willie; daughters-in-law; son-in-law, sisters-in-law; Josephine and Bridget (Biddy) , brother-in-law; Jimmy, grandchildren Kyran, Sadie, Cameron and Alfie, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.Reposing in St Michael's Church Mortuary, Mullinahone on Thursday, 24th January, from 5pm to 7.30pm followed by removal to church altar for prayers. Requiem Mass Friday, 25th January, at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Killaghy.