Deaths in Tipperary - Friday, January 25, 2019

The late Sean Boyle

The death has occurred of Sean Boyle, Hamilton Drive and late of William Street, Nenagh. Formerly of Barnane, Templemore. (Peacefully at Nenagh general hospital) on 23/1/19. Pre-deceased by his beloved wife Margaret (Girlie). Deeply regretted by his loving brother Pakie and sister Joan (Guidera), sister-in-law Cecilia, brother-in-law Dan, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours, cousins and many friends. Reposing in Ryans funeral home, Nenagh (E45 KN93) this Saturday from 6 o'c with removal at 8 o'c arriving to St.Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh at 8.30 o'c. Requiem mass on Sunday at 12.15 o'c followed by burial in Lisboney new Cemetery

The late Sr. Catherine Crotty

The death has occurred of Sr. Catherine Crotty, Presentation Convent, Clonmel and formerly Mitchell St., Dungarvan. Sr. Catherine, sadly missed by her Presentation sisters, her neices, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family and friends. Reposing in the Convent Chapel this Friday afternoon from 3 o'clock with evening prayer at 5.30 o'clock. Requiem mass on Saturday morning at 10 o'clock in St. Mary's Church, Irishtown. Funeral thereafter to the Presentation Cemetery, Mooncoin.

The late Mary McCarter-Green

The death has occurred of Mary McCarter-Green, Ballyvaden, Fethard, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully on 24th January 2019. Sadly missed by her son George Green, daughter Anne (Croome – Carroll), grandchildren Tyrone, Rory and Charles, daughter-in-law Adrienne, son-in-law Michael, relatives and friends. House reception on Friday evening from 5.30pm to 8.30pm. Memorial service to be announce at a later date. Funeral Arrangements Later

The late Pakie McGrath

The death has occurred of Pakie McGrath, Canon Hayes Court, Fethard, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Rathcoole, Fethard and Dualla, Pakie; deeply regretted by his son Michael, daughter Mary, brothers Johnny, Jimmy and Vincent, sister-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at McCarthy's Funeral Home, Fethard, on Saturday from 5oc with removal to the Holy Trinity Parish Church at 6.45. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11oc followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Tipperary Hospice.

The late Seamus McGuire

The death has occurred of Seamus McGuire, Hull, England and formerly 2 Oisin Tce., Kickham St., Thurles. Seamus, deeply regretted by his loving son Patrick, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Remains arriving to The Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Saturday evening, 26th January, at 5.30pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday, 27th January, at 12 noon, burial after Mass in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.

The late Kathleen O'Keeffe

The death has occurred of Kathleen O'Keeffe (née O'Brien), Prospect, Newgarden, Lisnagry and formerly of 32 St. Patrick’s Villas, Castleconnell, Co. Limerick and Ard Mhuire, Newport. 24th January 2019. Peacefully at St. John’s Hospital, Limerick. Sadly missed by her loving husband Johnny, 6 sons and 3 daughters, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, relatives and friends. Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Castleconnell this Saturday 26th January from 5.30 p.m. with removal at 7.30 p.m. to St. Joseph’s Church, Castleconnell. Requiem Mass on Sunday 27th at 11.30 a.m., followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium at 2 p.m. No flowers please donations if desired to St. Joseph’s Ward St. John’s Hospital.

The late Jackie O'Sullivan

The death has occurred of Jackie O'Sullivan (née Murphy), Woodview, Cahir, Co. Tipperary. Jackie (predeceased her father Denis) passed away peacefully at home. She will be very sadly missed by her loving husband Tom, daughter Bianca (Ryan) son Mathew, mother Mai, brothers Denis and Colin, son-in-law Seamus, granddaughters Saoirse and Aoibhinn, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, uncles, aunts, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Costigan's Funeral Home, Cahir on this Friday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Remains arriving to St. Mary's Church, Cahir on Saturday morning for Funeral Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Dogs Trust Ireland.