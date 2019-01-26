Deaths in Tipperary - Saturday, January 26, 2019

The late John Holden

The death has occurred of John Holden, Wheatfields, Ballingarrane, Clonmel. 23rd January 2019 at South Tipperary General Hospital. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, son John, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel on Sunday evening from 6pm with removal at 7pm to St Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 noon with burial immediately afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

The late Stephen Morrissey

The death has occurred of Stephen Morrissey, Evergreen, Killahagan, Drom and formerly Lacey Avenue, Templemore. Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore this Friday evening from 5 pm to 7 pm. Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Drom on Saturday morning at 11-30 am. Interment in the adjoining cemetery afterwards.

The late Michael Scott

The death has occurred of Michael Scott, Ballyrichard, Mullinahone, Co. Tipperary. 23rd January 2019. Reposing in Bretts Funeral Home, Mullinahone on Friday 25th January from 5pm to 8pm. Removal on Saturday 26th January to St. Michael's Church, Mullinahone for Requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Killaghy, Mullinahone.

The late Maurice (Mossy) Gallagher

The death has occurred of Maurice (Mossy) Gallagher, Brendor Road, Woolton, Liverpool and Cluen Hill, Cloonfinglass, Bansha, Co. Tipperary, January 14th 2019, Maurice (Mossy). Pre-deceased by his parents Mossy and Madge and sister Rosemarie. Sadly missed by his wife Christine, children Sarah and Andrew, grandchildren Agnes, Michael and Edward, brothers and sisters Myra, Robert, Jerry, Patrick, Noel and Margaret, daughter-in-law Stacy, Sarah's partner John, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary Town on Wednesday evening, January 30th from 5pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday morning at 11am in the Church of the Annunciation, Bansha and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to MND Ireland.

The late Nicholas (Claus) de Veale

The death has occurred of Nicholas (Claus) de Veale, late of Dundrum, Dublin and formerly Holycross, Co. Tipperary, 25th January 2019, peacefully, after a short illness, in the care of the staff at St. James Hospital. He will be very sadly missed by his beloved wife Helen, sons Liam, Brian and Mícheál, his treasured daughter Máirín, daughter-in-law Karen, his adored grandchildren Matthew, Thomas and Stephen. Also his brother Tomás and his wife Margaret, sister Mairéad and her husband Pat, brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, cousins, neighbours and large circle of friends. Claus was predeceased by his sisters Noirín and Eibhlin and his brother (Fr) Liam. Claus will be reposing in the Larry Massey Funeral Home, Eden Centre, Grange Road, Rathfarnham, on Sunday evening (January 27th) from 6pm to 8pm. Removal on Monday morning to the Church of the Holy Cross, Dundrum, arriving for 10.30 am Mass. Funeral afterwards to Mount Venus Cemetery.

The late Anne Maria Cantwell

The death has occurred of Anne Maria Cantwell (née Fogarty), Main Street, Cashel, Co. Tipperary, January 25th 2019, peacefully at home. Anne Maria, beloved wife of the late Mickey and daughter of the late Andy. Deeply regretted by her loving mother Angela, brother Andrew, sisters Mary, Paula, Eavan and Orna, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, her lifelong close friends, her work colleagues and pupils of Scoil Chormaic, Cashel. Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this Monday evening from 5pm with Removal at 7.30pm to St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12.00noon followed by Burial in Dualla Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Scoil Chormaic, Cashel.