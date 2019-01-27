Deaths in Tipperary - Sunday, January 27, 2019

The late Thomas Cleary

The death has occurred of Thomas Cleary, Graigue, Clogheen, Tipperary, January 26th 2019. Thomas in his 100th year, husband of the late Josie. Deeply regretted by his sons Seamus and John daughters Mary, Margaret and Joan, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.Reposing at his residence on Sunday from 2pm to 5.30pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon in St John the Baptist Church, Duhill. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

The late Kieran T Flynn

The death has occurred of Kieran T Flynn, "Portofino", St. Michael`s Street, Tipperary Town. January 26th 2019. Kieran T (Solicitor). Predeceased by his wife Eileen, his brothers and sisters, sadly missed by his sons Paul, Ian, Anthony, Raymond and their special friends. Grandchildren Amy, Kieran, Kevin, Colm, Alan, Irene, Ella, Conail, Vivienne and Isobel. Brother Kevin, Special friend Christine, Daughters-in-law Ursula, Honor and Catherine. Relatives, Friends and Legal colleagues.

Reposing at his Residence "Portofino", St. Michael's Street, Tipperary on Tuesday evening from 4pm to 8pm. Requiem mass on Wednesday at 10.30am in St Michael's Church Tipperary, and funeral afterwards to St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary.

The late Noreen Forde

The death has occurred of Noreen Forde (née Crowe), Clonard Park, Ballybeg, Waterford and formerly of Mitchell Street, Thurles. Reposing in Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street on Monday evening from 6.45pm followed by removal at 7:30pm St. Saviour's Church, Ballybeg. Funeral Mass on Tuesday in St. Saviour's Church, Ballybeg at 10.00 am followed by burial in Kilbarry Cemetery.

The late Edward (Eddie) Owens

The death has occurred of Edward (Eddie) Owens, Dillon Street, Clonmel. Eddie, (in his 99th year) passed away peacefully in the care of the staff of Melview Nursing Home, Clonmel surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his wife Johanna (Josie) he will be sadly missed by his daughters Mary (Egan) and Nancy (Leahy), sons Eamonn and Anthony, sister Angie (Spencer, Australia), grandchildren Joanne, Bríd, Ann-Marie, Helen, Claire, Eoin, Siobhán, Niamh, Erica, Jessica, Eleanor and Charlotte, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law Jimmy and Liam, daughters-in-law Joan and Elaine, nephews, nieces, extended family and his many friends.Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Sunday evening from 5.00pm, with removal at 7.30pm to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on Monday at 1.00pm followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

The late Pauline Conway

The death has occurred of Pauline Conway (née Nolan), Ballingoola, Herbertstown, Limerick / Rathbane, Limerick / Tipperary / Clare / Dublin who passed away peacefully in the loving care of Milford Care Centre, Limerick on Friday January 25th 2019. Deeply missed by her loving husband John, daughters Anne Molloy, Carol O'Dwyer, Julie Reale and Margaret Conway, sisters Anne Conway, Mary Halpin and Margaret Nolan, brothers Jimmy, Brian and Niall, grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Reposing this Monday evening at Butler's Funeral Home, Bruff from 5 o'clock with removal to The Sacred Heart Church, Herbertstown at 7 o'clock. Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 11:30am followed by burial in Bruff Cemetery.