Deaths in Tipperary - Monday, February 4, 2019

The late Francie Carr

The death has occurred of Francie Carr, Rahyvira, Donohill, Co. Tipperary, January 30th 2019, peacefully at Nenagh General Hospital, Francie; deeply regretted by his brother Michael, sisters Josie and Nora, sister-in-law Ann, nephews John, Kieran and Michael, nieces Eileen, Fiona and Caroline, relatives, neighbours and friends.Reposing at White's Funeral Home, Cappawhite, Wednesday 6th February, from 5.30 o’c with removal at 7 o’c to Our Lady of Fatima Church, Cappawhite. Requiem Mass Thursday at 11.30 o’c and burial afterwards in Cappawhite Cemetery.

The late Mary (Mai) Counihan

The death has occurred of Mary (Mai) Counihan (née Healy), (Bengal Terrace, Limerick, and late of Ballingarry, Thurles, Co. Tipperary) February 1st 2019, peacefully at home. Beloved wife of the late Christy. Dearly loved mother of Ann and Christopher. Sadly missed by her brother Tom, Aunt Rita, Uncle Terry Guiry, extended family and friends. May she rest in peace. Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Monday evening from 5.30pm to 7pm. Removal on Tuesday to St John’s Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in Craughaun Cemetery, Cratloe.

The late Malachy Gleeson

The death has occurred of Malachy Gleeson, Annaholty, Birdhill, Co. Tipperary. 3rd. February 2019 peacefully at Millbrae Lodge Nursing Home Newport. Sadly missed by his loving wife Miriam, sons Declan and Eoin, daughters in law Valerie and Barbara, grandchildren Jennifer, Lauren and Emily, brother Pat, sisters Shiela, Lily and Gretta, brother in law Vincent, sister in law Kathleen, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Castleconnell, on Tuesday 5th February from 6 p.m. with removal at 7.30 p.m. to St. Joseph’s Church, Castleconnell. Requiem Mass on Wednesday 6th at 11.30 a.m., burial afterwards in Stradbally Cemetery Castleconnell.

The late Eddie McCoy

The death has occurred of Eddie McCoy, “Suncroft”, Glenconnor, Clonmel. Formerly of Kilmeedy, Co Limerick. Eddie passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday evening. He was pre-deceased by his brothers Bill & Danny and his grand-daughter Natalie. Beloved husband and father he will be sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret, sons Andrew and Paul, daughters Margaret (Duffy), and Oonagh (Quinn), brothers Paddy & Michael, sister Mary (O’Gorman), grandchildren Taylor, Mikaela, Dylan, Alana, Nathan & Aisha, sons-in-law Pat & Richard, daughters-in-law Maria & Tina, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Monday evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to St Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Funeral Mass on arrival at 12 noon followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery.