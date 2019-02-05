Deaths in Tipperary - Tuesday, February 5, 2019

The late Eddie (The Bunman) Clare

The death has occurred of Eddie (The Bunman) Clare, Ballaghmore, Borris-in-Ossory, Laois / Roscrea, Tipperary / Borris, Carlow. Peacefully in the loving care of the Staff of St. Paul's Ward, St. Vincent's Community Nursing Home, Mountmellick. Recently deceased by his sister Evelyn. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mai, daughter Sarah, sons Andrew and Gordan, partners Brian Pearson and Aoife Fox, adored grandsons, Ben, Alex and Matt, brothers Willie, Victor and Harold, uncle Harry, sisters-in-law Rose and Valerie, brothers-in-law David and Bobby, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home in Ballaghmore this Tuesday evening Feb. 5th. from 6 o'c until 9 o'c and on Wednesday afternoon from Feb. 6th. from 2 o'c until 9 o'c with prayers in the house at 8 o'c. Removal this Thursday afternoon Feb. 7th. at 1.15pm to arrive in Christ Church, Corbally, Roscrea for Funeral Service at 2pm followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard. House private on Thursday morning please.

The late John Halligan

The death has occurred of John Halligan, Knockaunnacurraha, Galbally, Co. Limerick and formerly of Kilross, Co. Tipperary on the 4/2/2019. John. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Anne (née Hassett), sons Eoin & Donal, brother Jerm (Tipperary), sister Helena (Australia), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours & friends. Rest in Peace. Funeral Arrangements Later.

The late Mary McCarter-Green

The death has occurred of Mary McCarter- Green, Ballyvaden, Fethard, Co. Tipperary. (E91P792). Peacefully on 24th January 2019. Sadly missed by her son George Green, daughter Anne (Croome-Carroll), grandchildren Tyrone, Rory and Charles, daughter-in-law Adrienne, son-in-law Michael, relatives and friends. Memorial Service will take place on Saturday 16th February 2019 at Magorban Church at 12 noon.

The late Tom McCutcheon

The death has occurred of Tom McCutcheon, Latteragh, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary on February 3rd 2019, peacefully surrounded by his family in the loving care of Ashlawn Nursing Home. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Maura, sons Thomás, Seán, Seamus and Padraig, his daughters Noreen (Neville) and Siobhán (Sage), daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, his fifteen grandchildren, great-grandson, nieces, nephews, cousins, kind neighbours and many friends. Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh on Tuesday evening, 5th Feb., from 5pm with Removal at 7.30pm to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Templederry. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.30am followed by burial in Latteragh Graveyard.

The late Patrick Quinlan

The death has occurred of Patrick Quinlan, California and formerly of Cahir Road, Cashel, Co. Tipperary, February 4th 2019, peacefully in the loving care of Mary O’Connor and all the Staff at Acorn Lodge. Patrick, beloved husband of the late Milly and brother of the late Valerie McCarthy and Olive Gaynor. Sadly missed by his loving sisters Beatrice Leahy (Cashel) and Maureen Giles (Kent), brothers John (Kilmacanogue, Co. Wicklow) and Billy (New York), sisters-in-law Maeve and Frances, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.Requiem Mass on Saturday, February 9th, in St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel at 12 noon followed by Burial in Powerstown Cemetery, Clonmel.

The late John Ryan

The death has occurred of John Ryan, (River Street, Killenaule, Thurles, Co. Tipperary). 4th February 2019. At Acorn Lodge Nursing Home, Dualla, Cashel. Very deeply regretted by his loving family, wife Anna, son Seán, daughters Margaret and Breda, sons-in-law Ger and Paul, daughter-in-law Sallyanne, grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at O'Connell's Funeral Home Killenaule this Tuesday evening from 5 o'c to 7.30 o'c. arriving at St. Mary's Church, Killenaule at 8 o'c. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11.30 o'c, followed by burial in Crosscannon Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

The late Josephine Ryan

The death has occurred of Josephine Ryan, St Martin`s, Bellevue, Thurles and formerly Baronstown, Loughmore, Thurles. Suddenly. Predeceased by her father Thomas and mother Bridget. Deeply regretted by her sister Mary ( Seattle, U.S.A. ) and brother Tom ( Cashel ), nieces Geraldine, Jean and Sharon, nephews Declan and Raymond, brother-in-law Larry, grand-nieces, grand-nephew, cousins, former nursing colleagues (Limerick Regional Hospital ), neighbours and friends. Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles ( E41 CP59 ) on Wednesday 6th Feb. from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday 7th at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's cemetery, Thurles.

The late John (Johnny) Ryan Billabone

The death has occurred of John (Johnny) Ryan Billabone, Matthew Bourke House, Thurles, and formerly Beakstown, Holycross, after a illness peaceful in the wonderful care of The Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles. Sadly missed by his wife Marguerita, his brothers Jimmy, Pat, Michael and Martin, sister Mary, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives and friends.Reposing at Egan's Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Thurles, Tuesday, 5th February, 2019 from 5pm to 7pm. In accordance with Johnny wishes his body has been donated to School of Medicine NUI Galway. Memorial Mass for the repose of his soul will be held in Holycross Abbey on Friday, 8th February, 2019 at 11.30am. No flowers please donations in lieu to Unit B Palliative Care Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles.