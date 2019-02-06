Deaths in Tipperary - Wednesday, February 6, 2019

The late Michael Gleeson

The death has occurred of Michael Gleeson, (Kingswell, Tipperary) and late of Kelly & Gleeson and Gleeson Concrete, Donohill, February 3rd 2019, peacefully surrounded by his loving family in the care of the staff of the Mater Private, Cork, predeceased by his brother Liam and sister Mary Horan; deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife Maureen (nee Hegarty), sons Peter, Micheál, Mark, Bill and Ollie, his 14 grandchildren, Eimear, Cormac, Michael, Brian, Eliza, Stephen, Orla, Evanne, James, Adam, Emilia, Daniel, Eoghan and Shane, sister Breda Power, brothers D.J. and Tom, daughters-in-law Maria, Liza, Sandra, Oonagh and Ollie’s partner Ines, sisters-in-law Ena and Nuala, brothers-in-law Pat, Gerard and Declan Hegarty, nephews, nieces, relatives, colleagues and friends. Reposing at Fogarty’s Funeral Home, Bank Place, Tipperary, E34 VX40 Wednesday evening from 4 o’c until 8 o’c. Arriving in St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary for Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon and burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Meals on Wheels, Tipperary or the Moorehaven Centre. House private on Thursday morning.

The late Catherine Morley

The death has occurred of Catherine Morley (née Breen), Knockanillaun, Ardagh, Ballina, Co. Mayo / Golden, Tipperary. Predeceased by deceased members of the Breen Family. Catherine, sadly missed by her loving husband Gabriel, daughter Joanne & her partner Gerard, granddaughter Sophie, brother Joe, sisters Bridget, Alice & Mary, in-laws, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral will arrive to St. Muredach's Cathedral, Ballina on Saturday for Mass of the Resurrection at 12.30pm with burial afterwards in Leigue Cemetery. House Private Please.

The late Nora Talbot

The death has occurred of Nora Talbot (née Spillane), Mitchel Street, Nenagh and formerly of Ardcroney, (suddenly), at home, beloved wife of the late Tom and loving mother of John, Angela (McGrath), Philip, Thomas, Patricia (O'Farrell), Marian (Kirby) and Deirdre. Deeply regretted by her heartbroken family, sons, daughters, sister Bridie Collins, her 16 grandchildren, daughters-in-law Mary, Margaret and Shirley, sons-in-law Dermot, Tom and Pádraig, Deirdre's fiance Peter, sister-in-law Sheila Phelan, nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.Reposing on Wednesday evening at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh from 5pm until 7pm, followed by Removal to St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, arriving at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12 o'c with burial afterwards in Lisboney Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Friends of Nenagh Hospital.