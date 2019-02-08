Deaths in Tipperary - Friday, February 8, 2019

The late Anastatia (Statia) Dunne

The death has occurred of Anastatia (Statia) Dunne (née Walton), Ardragh, Kilmanagh, Kilkenny / Ballingarry (SR), Tipperary. Peacefully on Thursday 7th February 2019 in the loving care of Sarah and Staff at Strathmore Lodge Nursing Home, Callan. Pre-deceased by her husband Michael. Deeply regretted by her loving family, son John, daughters Aileen and Margaret, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her son John’s residence (Ardragh, Kilmanagh) on Friday from 2pm with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 7pm. Funeral arriving to The Church of the Assumption, Ballingarry, for Requiem Mass on Saturday morning at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House Private please on Saturday morning.

The late Thomas (Tom) Bond

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) Bond, Rockvale, Newport, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Dunmoylan, Shanagolden, Co. Limerick 5th February 2019 peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Predeceased by his brothers John, Jimmy, Paddy, Mick and Willie and sisters Betty, Bridie and Sarah. Sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret, daughters Ellen, and Charlotte and son Thomas, son-in-law Philip, grandchildren Diarmuid, Dáire, Cillian and Aoibheann, brother Frank (London), sisters EileenTobin, Mary O’Connor, Cecelia Kozak (U.S.A), extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Newport on Friday, 8th February, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Arrival on Saturday at the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Newport for 11.30 a.m. Requiem Mass, burial afterwards in Rockvale Cemetery, Newport.. No Flowers please, donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

The late Bill Cashin

The death has occurred of Bill Cashin, Clarehall, Dublin / Donaghmede, Dublin / Tipperary, February 5th, 2019 (peacefully) at Beaumont Hospital, Bill beloved husband of Patricia and loving father of Vivienne, Alan, Noel, Ronan, Gemma and the late Robert. Sadly missed by his loving wife, children, Vivienne’s husband Gerry, Gemma’s partner Wayne, grandchildren Andrew, Rachel, Sophie and Grace, brother, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, extended family and friends. Reposing at the Kirwan Funeral Home, Fairview Strand on Friday (February 8th) from 5pm until 7pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday morning at 10am in Church of the Holy Trinity, Donaghmede. Funeral thereafter to Fingal Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Beaumont Foundation.

The late Joan Doyle

The death has occurred of Joan Doyle (née Egan), Lakeview Drive, Templemore, Co Tipperary and late of Foilnadrough, Kilcommon, Thurles, 5th February 2019, peacefully at Milford Care Centre, Limerick. Deeply regretted by her heartbroken husband Liam, sons William and Russell, brothers and sisters Liam, Carmel, Mary, Ger, Martin and Tess, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunt, uncles, nephews, nieces, grandnephew, cousins, relatives, neighbours and large circle of friends.Reposing this Friday evening at McCormack’s Funeral Home, Kilcommon, from 5 o’clock to 8 o’clock. Removal Saturday morning to Sacred Heart Church, Templemore, arriving for Requiem Mass at 12 o’ clock. Burial afterwards in St Joseph’s Cemetery. House Strictly Private Please.

The late John Keane

The death has occurred of John Keane, Main Street, Tipperary Town. February 5th, 2019, John, husband of the late Nora. Sadly missed by his loving family, sons, sisters, grandchildren, niece, relatives and friends.Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary on Friday from 12 noon to 2pm with private cremation to follow.

The late Margaret Kelly

The death has occurred of Margaret Kelly, Churchfield, Donohill, Co. Tipperary. February 5th 2019, peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital, Clonmel, Margaret, predeceased by her brothers Fr. Jimmy, Michael and Richard. Sadly missed by her sisters Una, Mary & Chrissie and their families, relatives, kind neighbours and friends. Requiem Mass Friday at 11.30 o’c in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Donohill and burial afterwards in Kilpatrick Cemetery.

The late Tom Medley

The death has occurred of Tom Medley, St. Bridget`s Terrace and formerly Sarsfield Street, Thurles. Suddenly. Deeply regretted by his loving family; daughter Laura, sons Aidan and T.J., grandchildren Aiya and Theo, brothers Johnny and Frankie, sisters Mary, Helen, Geraldine and Noreen, son-in-law Shane, Aidan's partner Niamh, Una, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Arriving at Holycross Abbey at 9pm. Requiem Mass on Friday, 8th Feb., at 2pm in Holycross Abbey. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late William (Bill) Morris

The death has occurred of William (Bill) Morris, McDonagh Terrace, Littleton, Thurles, Co.Tipperary. Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. In the wonderful care of the Staff in Clonmel Regional Hospital. Predeceased by his wife Mary and son Joe. Deeply regretted by his daughters Margaret (Moynihan, Upperchurch), Ann (Kelly, Roscrea), Alice (Morris, U.K.) and Mary (Clayton, U.K.), son Liam, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Alice (Cooney), daughter-in-law Peggy, sons-in-law Paddy, James and Gary, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Requiem Mass on Saturday 9th at 11.30am in S/S Lady and Kevin Church, Littleton. Burial afterwards in St Peter's New Cemetery, Moycarkey.

The late Breid Ryan (Post)

The death has occurred of Breid Ryan (Post) (née Cahir), Knockane, Newport, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Larchill, Ennis. 5th February 2019 peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Beloved wife of the late Jack. Sadly missed by her loving son John, daughters Mary and Michelle, daughter-in-law Anna, son-in-law Mike, grandchildren Laura, Ava, Megan and Conor, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Requiem Mass on Friday 8th 11.30 a.m. in the Most Holy Redeemer, Newport., burial afterwards in Rockvale Cemetery, Newport.