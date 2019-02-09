Deaths in Tipperary - Saturday, February 9, 2019

The late Fred Ahearne

The death has occurred of Fred Ahearne, Brookway and formerly Slievenamon Road, Clonmel. Fred passed away peacefully on Saturday morning at South Tipperary General Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He is pre-deceased by his wife Peg, son Fred and daughter Jackie (Hogan). Beloved father of Billy, Alison (Cummins), Marguerite (Walsh) and Tricia (Hackett) he will be sadly missed by his loving family, brothers Michael and Martin, sisters Eileen (Fahey) and Mary (Murphy), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.Reposing at his daughter Marguerite Walsh’s home, Tannersrath, Rathronan, Clonmel (Eircode E91H V26) on Sunday afternoon from 3.00pm to 6.00pm. Removal on Monday to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 1.00pm followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery. House private on Monday morning please.

The late Mary Holden

The death has occurred of Mary Holden (née Kennedy), Wheatfields, Ballingarrane, Clonmel. 6th February 2019 at University Hospital, Waterford. Beloved wife of the recently deceased John. Very deeply regretted by her loving son John, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel on Sunday evening from 6pm with removal at 7pm to St Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 noon with burial immediately afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

The late Angela Maher

The death has occurred of Angela Maher (née Duffy), Parkmore Heights, Roscrea, Tipperary / Clontibret, Monaghan. Deeply regretted by her husband Tommy, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing in Tierney's Funereal Home, Roscrea, on Sunday evening from 4pm with removal at 6.30pm and arriving in St.Cronan's Church, Roscrea, at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 midday, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Rose O'Carroll

The death has occurred of Rose O'Carroll (née Keane (O'Toole)) Monaree, Nenagh. Late of Limerick and Adelaide Road, Bray. Peacefully at home. Predeceased by her brothers Richard & Billy and by Michael & Fran O'Toole. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Breffni and family Siobhan and Kevin, her cherished grandchildren Connor, Saoirse and Killian, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, relatives, neighbours, cousins and friends. Reposing in Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh this Sunday from 4 o'c to 6 o'c. Remains arriving to St. Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh on Monday for Requiem mass at 11 o'c. followed by service and Cremation at Shannon Crematorium at 1 o'c. Family flowers only, Donations in lieu, if desired, to North Tipp Hospice.

The late John Perkins

The death has occurred of John Perkins, St. Michael`s Avenue, Tipperary Town.February 7th 2019. John. Sadly missed by his loving family, daughters Gemma, Sarah and Amy, father Bill, mother Breda, brother Pat, aunt Mary, niece Michelle, nephew Darren, relatives and friends. Reposing at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary on Saturday evening form 6pm with Removal at 7-30pm to St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12.30pm in St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary Town and burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery.

The late Timmy Ryan

The death has occurred of Timmy Ryan, Clonmaine, Donaskeigh, Co. Tipperary, February 7th 2019.(Peacefully) In the excellent care of the staff of South Tipperary General Hospital.Timmy: Sadly missed by his loving family, his heartbroken wife Eileen, sons William and Michael, daughter Cecelia, sisters Sr. Fabian(St.Marys Convent Limerick) Eileen(Kilkenny) and Theresa(Doncaster), sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends. Reposing in Fogarty’s Funeral Home, Bank Place, Tipperary Town, Saturday (February 9th) from 5 o’c with removal at 7:30 o’c to St Brigid’s Church, Donaskeigh. Requiem Mass Sunday at 12:30 o’c followed by burial in Kilfeacle Cemetery.