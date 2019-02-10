Deaths in Tipperary - Sunday, February 10, 2019

The late Evelyn O'Brien

The death has occurred of Evelyn O'Brien (née O'Brien), Gleann Rí, Holycross and formerly Butler Avenue, Thurles. Peacefully, after a long illness, surrounded by her loving family. In the wonderful care of the Staff of the Community Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles. Predeceased by her brother Paddy. Deeply regretted by her husband John, daughters Sharon and Louise, grandchildren Ally and Aidan, brothers Liam (Chunky O'Brien), Eamonn and Kevin, sisters Lily and Pauline, son in law Brendan (Davis), nephews, nieces, brothers in law, sisters in law, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Monday 11th Feb. from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at Holycross Abbey at 7.45pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday 12th at 11.30am. Burial Afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Josephine (Josie) Carroll

The death has occurred of Josephine (Josie) Carroll (née Wheeler), Kilbiller, Coolbawn, Nenagh, and formerly of Grogan, Errill, Co. Laois, peacefully, at home February 9th 2019. Predeceased by her husband Jer, grandsons Dermot & Ben. Loving mother of Liam, Agnes (Hallifax), Ger & Martina, sons in-law Tony & Ted, daughters-in-law Margaret & Rachael, sisters Eileen & Ann, brother-in-law Bob, grandchildren & great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family & many friends.Reposing at her home in Killbiller, on Sunday from 3’oc arriving to Killbarron Church, at 7.30’oc funeral Mass on Monday at 11’oc followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

The late Tom Shanahan

The death has occurred of Tom Shanahan, 4 Pallas Street, Borrisoleigh, Co. Tipperary. Died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family wife Josie, sons Philip, Tom, John, Paul, daughter Siobhan, grandchildren Steven, Michelle, Kyle, Sharon, Eanna, Emma, Aoife, Niamh, Cormac, Fionn, son-in-law Colm, daughters-in-law Mary, Maura, Catherine, partner Ann-Marie, sisters Nan, Mary B, Breda and brothers-in-law Jim and Sean.Reposing at Kennedy's Funeral Home, Borrisoleigh this Monday evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 11am followed by interment in St. Brigid's Cemetery, Borrisoleigh. House private on Tuesday morning. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Irish Cancer Society Milford Hospice.

The late Fred Ahearne

The death has occurred of Fred Ahearne, Brookway and formerly Slievenamon Road, Clonmel. Fred passed away peacefully on Saturday morning at South Tipperary General Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He is pre-deceased by his wife Peg, son Fred and daughter Jackie (Hogan). Beloved father of Billy, Alison (Cummins), Marguerite (Walsh) and Tricia (Hackett) he will be sadly missed by his loving family, brothers Michael and Martin, sisters Eileen (Fahey) and Mary (Murphy), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Reposing at his daughter Marguerite Walsh’s home, Tannersrath, Rathronan, Clonmel (Eircode E91H V26) on Sunday afternoon from 3.00pm to 6.00pm. Removal on Monday to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 1.00pm followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery. House private on Monday morning please.