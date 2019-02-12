Deaths in Tipperary - Tuesday, February 12, 2019

The late Sadie Lonergan

The death has occurred of Sadie Lonergan (née O'Shea) late of Pearse Park, Tipperary Town, Tipperary and late of Ballylahaff, Co Limerick. Sadie, wife of the late Thomas. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughter Liz, granddaughters Leandre and Chantelle, great grandchildren Ryan, Mila and Harry, brothers Sean and Lar, sisters Margaret and Maureen, son-in-law Carlo, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Whelans Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary on Wednesday evening from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to the Church of Our Lady of Fatima, Cappawhite. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11.30am and burial afterwards in Cappawhite Cemetery.

The late Michael Lyons

The death has occurred of Michael Lyons late of Innisfallen Avenue, Thurles, Tipperary and formerly Shruffane, Caltra, Ballinasloe, Co Galway. Suddenly, surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his brother Billy. Deeply regretted by his wife Eileen, son Liam, daughter Lorraine, grandchildren Rory, Emma, Noel and Ella, daughter-in-law Siobhan, son-in-law David, brother James, sister Teresa (Colohan), nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles (E41 CP59) on Tuesday 12th Feb. from 6pm to 8.30pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 9pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday 13th Feb. at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.

The late Seamus Moore

The death has occurred of Seamus Moore late of Deerpark, Dundrum, Tipperary. Peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Seamus: Sadly missed by his loving family, his heartbroken wife Joan, son Eoin, daughters Sinead and Niamh, sisters Mary and Anne, brother-in-law Paddy, Martin and Pat, sister-in-law Kay, aunt-in-law Mary, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Reposing at his home, Tuesday (February 12th) from 5pm to 8pm. Arriving at the Church of the Assumption, Knockavilla for Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11:30am followed by burial in St Senan's Cemetery, Knockavilla. Family flowers only, House private Wednesday morning please. Donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice.

The late Pauline O'Hara

The death has occurred of Pauline O'Hara (née Quirke) late of Kilkenny City, Kilkenny / Granard, Longford / Toomevara, Tipperary. Peacefully, in the loving care of Anne and the staff at Drakelands House Nursing Home, Pauline, beloved wife of the late Paddy and much loved mother of Helen, Pauline,Pat, Michael, Majella, Breda, Seán, Eamonn, Martina and Oliver, sadly missed by her loving family, brother Paddy and his wife Kay, sister-in-law Lena, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home, John's Green, Kilkenny (R95 XE00) on Tuesday (12th Feb.) from 5 o'clock to 8 o'clock with Rosary at 6.30 o'clock. Reposing in Smith's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Granard (N39 AX97) on Wednesday (13th Feb.) from 5 o'clock to 7 o'clock. Removal on Thursday morning to St. Mary's Church, Granard, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Interment aftewards in Granardkill Cemetery, Granard.

The late Seamus Bourke

The death has occurred of Séamus Bourke late of No. 8 Clover Hill, Monaghan, postcode H18 TD62 and formerly of Monadreen, Thurles, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully at Cavan General Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Dearly loved husband for sixty years and best friend of May, much loved father of Kieran, Máire & Tom. Dear grandfather of Thomas, James & Hannah. Sadly missed by his daughter-in-law Claire, nephews, nieces, extended family & friends. Reposing at his residence tomorrow, Tuesday from 12 noon until 9 o'clock. Remains arriving at St. Macartan's Cathedral Wednesday morning for 11 o'clock. Requiem Mass followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium.

The late Margaret Ryan

The death has occurred of Margaret (Marguerite) Ryan late of The Rock Cashel, Cashel, Tipperary. Peacefully in the loving care of Mary O’Connor and all the staff at Acorn Lodge. Margaret (Marguerite)- predeceased by her brother Donal, sister Sally and nephew Pat Ryan. Deeply regretted by her sisters Mary Delaney and Noreen Ryan, niece Josephine , nephews John, Peter and Dan, grandnieces, grandnephews, nieces-in-law, nephew-in-law, relatives and friends. Reposing at Lonergans Funeral Home Cashel this Tuesday at 5.30 with removal at 7.30 to St. John The Baptist Church, Cashel. Funeral mass on Wednesday at 12 noon followed by Burial in Cormac’s Cemetery. St. Padre Pio Stay Close To Her.

