Deaths in Tipperary - Monday, February 18, 2019

The late James (Jim) Morrissey

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Morrissey, Lisnatubrid, Ballypatrick, Clonmel. Died peacefully at home on Sunday, 17th February 2019, in the wonderful care of his nephew Tom and wife Ann Maria and family. (Predeceased by his parents Thomas and Catherine, brothers John, Tom and Michael). He will be sadly missed by his sisters-in-law Pauline and Joan, nephews, neices, grandnephews and grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and his many friends. Reposing at O'Donoghue's Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel, on Monday from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. John the Baptist Church, Kilcash. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon and burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to St. Brigid's Hospital, Carrick-on-Suir.

The late Patrick (Pat) Creagh

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) Creagh, No.2 St Joseph`s Park, Nenagh. Suddenly, at his daughter's residence. Deeply regretted by his loving family; daughters Patricia and Frances & their mother Margaret, brothers Jim, Tom and Sean (John), sisters Ena Harding, Anne Duff, Elizabeth Howell, Joan Beatty, Bernadette Cahill and Teresa Jester, grandchildren Mayia, Oscar, Rocco and Sam, sons in law Billy George & John Roche, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews and nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends.Reposing at Ryans funeral home, Nenagh, this Tuesday from 5 o'c with removal at 7 o'c arriving to St. Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, at 7.30 o'c. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 o'c followed by burial in Lisboney old Graveyard.

The late Peter Crosse

The death has occurred of Peter Crosse, Garryskillane, Tipperary Town. February 17th, 2019. Peter, sadly missed by his loving family, wife Agnes, son Peter, daughter Yvonne, granddaughter Emma, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.Reposing at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary, on Monday evening, from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 10.30am in St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary and funeral afterwards to St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary.

The late Nora Dunne

The death has occurred of Nora Dunne (née Ryan), Dunguib, Killenaule, Co. Tipperary. February 15th 2019, passed away in the loving care of the staff of Bailey Nursing Home, Killenaule. Deeply regretted by her husband Philip, sons Paul and John, daughter Marie, daughter in-law Gráinne, son in-law Ger, sister Mary, brother John, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing in the family home Monday 18th from 4:00pm to 8:00pm, with prayers at 8:00pm. Removal on Tuesday 19th to Church of St Joseph the Worker, Moyglass, for funeral Mass at 11:30am, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

The late Maura Kenehan

The death has occurred of Maura Kenehan (née Fahy), Sean Treacy Avenue, Thurles. In her 94th year. Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. In the wonderful care of the Staff of Acorn Lodge Nursing Home, Cashel. Predeceased by her husband Thosie and son Laurence. Deeply regretted by her son Joe, daughters Teresa (O'Gorman), Bernie (Fogarty), Angela (Dunne), Elizabeth (Bryan) and Christine (Crawford), sisters Nonie and Rita, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughter in law Ann, sons in law, nephews, nieces, brother in law, sister in law, relatives, Thurles Care colleagues, neighbours and many friends. Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles, on Tuesday 19th February from 6.30pm to 8.30pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles, at 9pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday 20th at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles. Family flowers only, donations if desired to "Thurles Care"

The late Mary Ryan (Cooper)

The death has occurred of Mary Ryan (Cooper), Birdhill, Co. Tipperary. February 17th 2019 peacefully at her home. Beloved wife of the late Jim. Sadly missed by her loving sister Breda, daughter Marie, sons Michael and Dinny, daughters in law Fiona and Trisha, son in law Enda, grandchildren Ellen, Michael, Katie, Ciara, Jack, Daniel, Hannah and James, nephews Mark, Brian and John, relatives and friends. Reposing at Meehan’s funeral Home Newport on Monday 18th from 5pm with removal at 8pm to the Church of Our Lady of the Wayside Birdhill. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.30am, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

The late Mary Connors

The death has occurred of Mary Connors (née Hickey), Celbridge, Co. Kildare and formerly of Bandon, Co. Cork and Roscrea Co. Tipperary. On 16th February 2019, in the tender and loving care of her daughter Mary and family, peacefully, Mary (née Hickey), loving wife of the late Edmund (Ned ex. Garda Siochána), sister of the late Cecilia, John Joe and Frank. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Kieran, Eamon, Declan, Brendan and Seán, daughters Geraldine and Mary, brother Daniel Coleman, sisters Eileen and Nora, daughters-in-law Mary, Bernadette, Vanessa and Catherine, sons-in-law John Joe and Sean, brother-in-law Thomas, sisters-in-law Nuala and Mary (USA), grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Lying in repose at her daughter Mary’s home on Monday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00 pm. Lying in repose at Aidan Walsh & Sons Funeral Home, Cappoquin on Tuesday evening from 5.00pm, followed by removal at 7.00pm to St. John The Baptist Church Affane. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11.00am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Tom O'Dowd

The death has occurred of Tom O'Dowd, 5 Beechwood Lawns, Kickham Street and formerly Athnid, Thurles. February 16th, 2019, in the wonderful care of the Community Hospital of the Assumption. Predeceased by his mam Josie and dad Michael, his sisters Josephine, Phil and Marian, his brothers Joe and John. Will be sadly missed by his sisters Kay, Helena and Theresa, brothers Michael and Pat, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, aunts, cousins, relatives and many good friends.Reposing in Kennedy's Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Thurles, on Monday evening from 5 p.m. to 6.45 p.m. to arrive at The Cathedral of the Assumption at 7.15 p.m. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11 a.m. followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Donations, if desired, to the Community Hospital of the Assumption.

The late John Sheehy

The death has occurred of Johnny Sheehy, Ballyphilip, Nenagh, (peacefully), at home. Predeceased by his beloved wife Nora (nee Callan), brothers Joe, Louis and Fr. Harry. Sadly missed by his loving family Noreen (Crosse), Noel, Eileen and John, sons-in-law Willie Crosse and Kevin O'Brien, daughters-in-law Rachael and Carmel, grandchildren Aidan, Jack, Declan, Harry, Ellen, Sam and Eva, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.Reposing on Monday at Keller's Funeral Home, Nenagh from 5pm until 7.30pm. Funeral arriving on Tuesday to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Silvermines for Requiem Mass at 12 o'c, followed by burial in Kilmore Cemetery, Silvermines. Family flowers only, donations if desired to North Tipperary Hospice.