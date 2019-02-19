Deaths in Tipperary - Tuesday, February 19, 2019

The late Sr. M Gertrude Flynn

The death has occurred of Sr. M. Gertrude Flynn, Clonmel. Formerly of Garryleigh, Mitchelstown, Co. Cork. Sadly missed by her Presentation Sisters, her sisters Sr. Mary Sr. Ita Marie Eileen and Biddy, her sister-in-law Olive, her nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family and friends. Reposing in Presentation Convent, Clonmel on Tuesday evening from 2.30 oclock with Evening Prayer at 5.30 o'clock. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11 o'clock in St. Mary's Church, Irishtown. Burial thereafter in Presentation Cemetery, Clonmel

The late Margaret (Daisy) Alton

The death has occurred of Margaret (Daisy) Alton (née Hodgins), Corville Road, Roscrea, Tipperary / Cloughjordan, Tipperary. Peacefully in the care of the Matron and staff of Patterson Nursing Home, Roscrea. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Nevin, daughter Rosie and Hazel, son-in-law Ivan, grandson Marc, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing in Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea on Tuesday evening from 5.00pm with removal at 7.30pm arriving in St. Cronan's Church of Ireland, Roscrea at 8.00pm. Funeral Service on Wednesday at 2.30pm followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Pattersons Nursing Home, Roscrea.

The late Timothy (Tim) Delaney

The death has occurred of Timothy (Tim) Delaney , Church View, Toomevara, Co. Tipperary, Predeceased by his beloved wife Pat, brother Billy & sister Marion. Deeply regretted by his loving sons Tim and Declan, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.Reposing in Ryan's funeral home, Nenagh, this Wednesday from 5 o'c with removal at 7 o'c to arrive to St. Joseph's Church, Toomevara, at 7.30 o'c. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11 o'c followed by burial in Ballinree Cemetery.