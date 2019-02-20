Deaths in Tipperary - Wednesday, February 20, 2019

The late Philip Fahey

The death has occurred of Philip Fahey, Ard na Gréine, Clonmel. Philip passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Kathleen and devoted father of Steffen, Alan and Kevin he will be sadly missed by his loving family, brothers, sisters, grandchild Ben, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Reposing at his home (Eircode E91 NP40) on Wednesday from 3.00pm to 7.00pm. Removal on Thursday to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 1.00pm followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desire, to South Tipperary Hospice Movement. House private on Thursday morning please.

The late Paul Halley

The death has occurred of Paul Halley, Sráid Na gCuich, Cahir, Co. Tipperary. Paul will be very sadly missed by his loving partner Dion, his daughter Sophie, his loving parents Christie and Anne, sister Carole, brother in law George, nieces, nephew, grandniece, grandnephew, extended family, relatives and his many friends. Reposing at Costigan's Funeral Home, Cahir on this Friday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, Cahir on Saturday morning at 11am, followed by cremation in The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork at 3pm. Family flowers only please.

The late Catherine Holland

The death has occurred of Catherine Holland (née Baily), Inisgrove, Lahinch Road, Ennis, Co. Clare and formerly of Tralee, Co. Kerry and Roscrea, Co. Tipperary. February 18th, 2019, peacefully at Milford Care Centre surrounded by her family. Daughter of the late Gerald and Luxie Baily, beloved wife of Frank and loving mother to Joanne, Mark, Ian and Kate, cherished grandmother to Arla, Fionn, Keelan and Shae. Deeply mourned by her husband, children, grandchildren, sisters Eunice, Geraldine (Geaney), Judith (O'Lochlainn) and brother John, daughter-in-law Dawn, Joanne's partner Dave, Ian's partner Emma, extended Baily and Holland families and friends. Sorely missed by her best friend Jack (the dog). Reposing at her home in Inisgrove from 4PM to 8PM on Thursday, 21st February. Arriving for a service and cremation in Shannon Crematorium at 12 noon on Friday, 22nd of February. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre or Dogs Trust Ireland. House Private.

The late Baby Cole Andrew Larkin

The death has occurred of Baby Cole Andrew Larkin, Sarsfield street, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary / Birr, Offaly. Died at home aged 9 weeks. Deeply regretted by his loving mother Megan and father Gavin, Megan's partner Jake, Godparents Finn & Edwina, grandmother Elaine, grandfather Pat Larkin, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. Mass of Angels takes place in St. Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh this Wednesday at 2 o'c. Burial afterwards in Lisboney Lawn Cemetery.

The late Michael (Mick) McCrudden

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) McCrudden, Coolgreaney Park, Arklow, Co. Wicklow. Retired An Garda Síochana. Formerly of Hollyford, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Josie & loving father of Denis, Gerard, Marie, Enda, Michele & Sinéad. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons & daughters & their spouses & partners Gemma, Matsy, Bernie & Padraig, brother Brian, grandchildren Tristan, Fiacha, Micheál, Aidan, Ciarain, Caoimhe, Cillian & Cathal, great-grandson James, extended family, neighbours, relatives & many friends. Reposing at Sweeney’s Funeral Home, Arklow (Y14 TY28) from 4pm until 8pm on Wednesday. Private cremation service to take place on Thursday at 2pm at Mount Jerome Crematorium. Family flowers only by request.

The late Ruairi McNicholas

The death has occurred of Ruairí McNicholas, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary; 79, 5 Mile Drive, Oxford, England. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken parents Noel and Angela, sister Emer, grandparents Geoff and Val, Uncles PJ, Cathal, Oisin and Darragh McNicholas (Roscrea), Geoff Wilkinson, aunt Leslie, uncle-in-law, aunts-in-law, relatives, neighbours and large circle of friends. Funeral Service to take place on Firday, the 22nd February, in St. Peter's Chapel, St. Peters College, Oxford, UK at 11.30am followed by burial afterwards in Wolvercote Cemetery, Oxford.

The late Marie O'Neill

The death has occurred of Marie O'Neill (née Norton), Glencree, Newport, Co. TipperarY, 19th February 2019, peacefully at Millbrae Lodge Nursing Home Newport. Predeceased by her loving mother and father, sister Rosaleen and brothers George and Oliver. Sadly missed by her brother Tony, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law and a wide circle of friends.Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Newport on Wednesday 20th February from 6 p.m. with removal at 7.30 p.m. to The Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Newport. Requiem Mass on Thursday, 21st February, at 11.30 a.m., burial afterwards in Rockvale Cemetery, Newport.

The late John Tobin

The death has occurred of John Tobin, Ballinacloughy, Mullinahone, Co. Tipperary, peacefully at Strathmore Lodge, Callan, February 19th 2019. John, deeply regretted by his nieces, nephew, nieces and nephews-in-law, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.Reposing in Brett's Funeral Home, Mullinahone on Wednesday, 20th February, from 5pm to 7.30pm followed by removal to St. Michael's Church, Mullinahone. Requiem Mass on Thursday, February 21st, at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.