Deaths in Tipperary - Thursday, February 21, 2019

The late Pat Donnelly

The death has occurred of Pat Donnelly, Nodstown, Boherlahan and formerly of Clonoulty Hill, Cashel, Co. Tipperary. February 19th 2019, peacefully at home. Pat, beloved brother of the late Tom and uncle of the late Tony. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, family Fr. Jimmy (P.P. Doon), T.J., Martina Kelly, Ann Casey, Tricia and Declan, sons-in-law Liam and Jimmy, daughters-in-law Michelle and Joanne, grandchildren Fiona, Ian, Gary, James, Alan, Evan, Emma, Jack and Ciara, great-granddaughter Demi, brothers Larry and Paschal, sister Mary Myers, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this Thursday evening from 5pm with Removal at 8pm to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Boherlahan. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.30am followed by Burial in Ardmayle Cemetery.

The late John Boland

The death has occurred of John Boland, Clonbealy, Newport, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Leugh, Thurles. Wednesday, 20th February 2019, peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, son Michael, daughters Carmel and Louise, son-in-law Shane, daughter-in-law Gill, grandchildren Rory, Aoibhlin, Jack, Roisin, Maeve and Amelia, sisters Kitty and Pauline, mother-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law and his many nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Newport on Friday, 22nd February, from 6 p.m. with removal at 8 p.m. to the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Newport. Requiem Mass on Saturday, 23rd February, at 11.30 a.m., burial afterwards in Rockvale Cemetery, Newport. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

The late Philip Fahey

The death has occurred of Philip Fahey, Ard na Gréine, Clonmel. Philip passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Kathleen and devoted father of Steffen, Alan and Kevin he will be sadly missed by his loving family, brothers, sisters, grandchild Ben, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Removal on Thursday to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 1.00pm followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desire, to South Tipperary Hospice Movement. House private on Thursday morning please.

The late Paul Halley

The death has occurred of Paul Halley, Sráid Na gCuich, Cahir. Paul will be very sadly missed by his loving partner Dion, his daughter Sophie, his loving parents Christie and Anne, sister Carole, brother in law George, nieces, nephew, grandniece, grandnephew, extended family, relatives and his many friends. Reposing at Costigan's Funeral Home, Cahir on this Friday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, Cahir on Saturday morning at 11am, followed by cremation in The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork at 3pm. Family flowers only please.