Deaths in Tipperary - Friday, February 22, 2019

The late Margaret O'Meara

The death has occurred of Margaret O'Meara (née Barrett), Roaring Spring Road, Old Bridge, Clonmel and formerly of Galbally, Co. Limerick. Margaret passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her husband Walty she will be sadly missed by her daughter Kay (Lyons), son-in-law John, grandchildren Rebecca and John Jnr, John & Breda Barrett and family, (Galbally), nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Reposing at Condon's Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Saturday evening from 6.00pm, with removal at 8.00pm to St. Oliver’s Church. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12 noon followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

The late Sandra May Corkery

The death has occurred of Sandra May Corkery (née Mellor), Kilruane, Nenagh. Formerly of St. Saviour Jersey & Buxton Derbyshire England. At Milford Hospice Limerick. Predeceased by her beloved mother Margaret. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Pj and cherished children, sons Phil and Patrick & daughter Tara. Her father Henry, brothers John, David and Simon. Sister Judy, grandchildren Evan, Elliot, Donagh Mae and Oisin, son-in-law Conor, daughter-in-law Joanne, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing in Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh this Sunday from 5 o'c to 7 o'c. Funeral Service on Monday in St. Mary's Church of Ireland, Nenagh at 11 o'c. followed by private Cremation.

The late Larry Delaney

The death has occurred of Larry Delaney, Lisava, Cahir, Co. Tipperary. Larry passed away peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. He will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Maureen, sister-in-law Phil (Tuohy), nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Costigan's Funeral Home, Cahir on this Saturday evening from 5pm with removal at 6.30pm to St. Mary's Church, Cahir arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Joe O'Carroll

The death has occurred of Joe O'Carroll, Kilmore, Cappawhite, Co. Tipperary, February 21st 2019, in the wonderful care of the management and staff of the Woodlands Nursing Home Dundrum. Sadly missed by his loving wife Josephine (nee McCormack) formerly of Kilkishen Co. Clare, daughter Noirín Corcoran (Dolla), son Sean (I.P.S. Ltd. Annacotty, Limerick), son-in-law P.J., daughter-in-law Michelle, beloved grandchildren Padraig, Siobhan, Niamh, Orla, Micheál, Maire, Cian and Hannah, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces-in-law, nephews-in-law, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Whites Funeral Home Cappawhite on Saturday, 23rd February, from 5 o’c with removal at 7.30 o’c to Our Lady of Fatima Church, Cappawhite. Requiem Mass Sunday at 11 o’c and burial afterwards in Cappawhite Cemetery. No flowers by request. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.

The late Mary Ryan

The death has occurred of Mary Ryan (née Bourke), Newtown, Holycross, Thurles. Peacefully, in the wonderful care of the Staff of the Community Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles. Predeceased by her husband Paddy. Deeply regretted by her sister-in-law Annie, brother-in-law Michael, nephews, nieces, cousins, carers, neighbours and friends.Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Friday, 22nd February, from 5pm to 6pm. Arriving at Holycross Abbey at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday, 23rd February, at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.