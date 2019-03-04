Deaths in Tipperary - Monday, March 4, 2019

The late Billy Maher

The death has occurred of Billy Maher, Marian Terrace, Cashel Road, Clonmel. Peacefully, at South Tipperary General Hospital on Sunday, 3rd March 2019. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Ann, daughter Marian, grandchildren, relatives and friends. Reposing at O'Donoghue's Funeral Home on Monday evening from 5pm with removal at 7pm to S.S. Peter and Paul's church. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 1pm with burial immediately afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

The late Thomas Meely

The death has occurred of Thomas Meely, Ormond Drive, Nenagh. Deeply regretted by his loving mother Margaret (Shanahan, The Sweep, Cloughjordan) sisters Kathleen, Margaret and Alice, relatives, neighbours and friends.Reposing in Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh, this Tuesday from 5 o’c to 7 o’c. Remains arriving to Ss. Michael & John's Church, Cloughjordan, on Wednesday for requiem Mass at 11 o’c. Burial afterwards in the church grounds.

The late Charlie Powell

The death has occurred of Charlie Powell, Gurteen House, Latteragh, Templederry, Nenagh. Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Olive and cherished family Roy and Julie, grandchildren, brothers Caleb, Baden, George, Arthur and Richard, daughter-in-law Helen, son-in-law Brendan, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Ryan's funeral home, Nenagh, this Monday from 5 o'c to 7.30 o'c. Service takes place this Tuesday in Templederry Church of Ireland at 2 o'c. Cremation takes place 2 o'c on Wednesday at the Shannon Crematorium.

The late Annie (Nancy) Shanahan

The death has occurred of Annie (Nancy) Shanahan (née Quigley), Glenduff, Curreeney, Kilcommon, Thurles and late of Shanballyedmond, Rearcross, March 3rd 2019, peacefully, at Rivervale Nursing Home, Nenagh. Beloved wife of the late Jimmy. Deeply regretted by her loving sons and daughter, Seamus (Kilriffith, Dolla), Margaret (Mulally)(Ashmare, Roscrea) and Paddy, daughter-in-law Geraldine, son-in-law John, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and friends. Reposing this Monday evening at McCormack’s Funeral Home, Kilcommon, from 5 o’clock with removal at 8 o’clock to The Church of the Little Flower, Curreeney. Requiem Mass Tuesday at 12 o’clock with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.