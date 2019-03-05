Deaths in Tipperary - Tuesday, March 5, 2019

The late Sean Acheson

The death has occurred of Sean Acheson, Albert Street, Clonmel. Peacefully at South Tipp General Hospital. Sean, sadly missed by his loving wife Frances, sister Chrissie, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Fennessys Funeral Home this Tuesday evening from 5 o'clock with removal at 7 o'clock to St. Mary's Church, Irishtown. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.30 o'clock funeral thereafter to St. Patrick's Cemetery.

The late Mary Keating

The death has occurred of Mary Keating (nee Ryan “Dooley”), Park, Grange, Clonmel and formerly of Annagh, Lisnagry, Co. Limerick. 3rd March 2019 peacefully at home. Predeceased by her husband Tom and brother Pat. Very deeply regretted by her daughter Nora Buckley (Fermoy), sons Pat, Richard (Limerick) and Don and their partners, her 12 grandchildren, brothers, John, Willie and Tony, sisters-in-law Marie and Sheila, cousin Biddy, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel on Tuesday evening from 5.30pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving to St Nicholas' Church, Grange on Wednesday morning at 11.15am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial immediately after in the adjoining Churchyard. House private please. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

The late Tom Cleary

The death has occurred of Tom Cleary, Ballycapple, Cloughjordan, Co. Tipperary. Former Chairman of Bord Bainne. Husband of the late Beatrice and brother of the late Michael (Dublin), loving father of Dermot & Deirdre. Deeply regretted by his loving family, son-inlaw, Roger, grandchildren, Roisín, Kevin & Jack; sisters, Maura, Kitty, Sr Bridget & Sr Peggy, brothers-in-law, Br. Denis & Michael Hurley, sisters-in-law, Ena & Jenny, nieces & nephews,neighbours, relatives and friends. Reposing at Ryans Funeral home, Nenagh, (Postcode E45KN93) on Wednesday evening from 3.30 until removal at 7.30pm. Arriving at SS Michael & Johns Church, Cloughjordan at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery

The late Richard Croke

The death has occurred of Richard Croke, Rosemount, Thurles. Richard (son of the late Judy and Philip and husband of the late Elizabeth Croke), sadly missed and remembered by his loving daughter Caroline, granddaughter Kelly-Marie, son-in-law Noel, his brothers Albert, Christy and Tommy, sister Jennie, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law and friends.Reposing at Egan's Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Thurles Wednesday 6th March 2019 from 4.30 with removal at 6.30 to The Cathedral of the Assumption Thurles. Funeral Mass Thursday 7th March 2019 at 11.00 am and burial afterwards in St. Peter's Cemetery, Moycarkey. No flowers please, donation to Milford Hospice, Limerick.

The late George Durrheim

The death has occurred of George Durrheim, Knockara, Emly, Co. Tipperary & formerly of Austria. 2/3/2019. George. Deeply regretted by his devoted wife Maria, son Wolfgang, daughters Sabina & Katrin, brother Gerhart, son-in-law Joe, grandchildren, sister-in-law, extended family, relatives & friends.Memorial Service will be celebrated in St. Ailbe's Church, Emly, Co. Tipperary on Friday 8th March 2019 at 11.30am. Followed by Private Cremation.

The late Eamon Egan

The death has occurred of Eamon Egan, Ballinamona and Clonmore, Cahir, Co. Tipperary (formerly of Glasnevin, Dublin) passed away peacefully at home. Cherished husband to Linda, loving father to Kirsty, Hazel and Rachel, loyal brother to Tony, John, Donal, Catherine and Gerard, brother in law, sisters in law. He will also be missed by his nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and colleagues alike. Reposing at Costigan's Funeral Home, Cahir on this Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Cremation will take place at The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork on Wednesday at 5pm.

The late Nora Kelly

The death has occurred of Nora Kelly (née Loughnane), Lisheen Terrace, Mitchel Street, Thurles. Predeceased by her husband Patrick. Deeply regretted by her loving family; son Patsy, daughters Breda and Margaret, grandchildren Lar, Killian, Gerard and Kyle, great-grandson Noah, partners Collette, Willie, sisters Alice and Peg, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law Billy and Peter, sisters-in-law Joan, Sadie and Mary, relatives, neighbours and friends.Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Tuesday 5th March from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 8.15pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday 6th at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.

The late Eddie Kelly

The death has occurred of Eddie Kelly, 19 Collins Park, Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary. Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir on Tuesday evening, from 4.30pm with removal at 6.30pm to St. Nicholas' Church. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Brigid’s Hospital, Carrick-on-Suir.

The late John (Johnny) Maher

The death has occurred of John (Johnny) Maher, Lisheen, Moyne, Co. Tipperary. And formerly Sean Treacy Avenue, Thurles. After a short illness, surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Mary, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, brothers in law, sisters in law, uncle, cousins, neighbours and many friends.Arriving at St Mary's Church, Moyne on Wednesday 6th March at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles. House Private Please. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Milford Home Care Team.

The late Thomas Justin Norton

The death has occurred of Thomas Justin Norton, Glengoole Village, Thurles. Thomas Justin passed away peacefully in the care of Aut Even Hospital, Kilkenny, beloved husband of the late Kathleen (Nee O'Brien), predeceased by his sister Alice, sadly missed by his heartbroken children Edward, Justin, Ann-Marie and Alan, his cherished sister Peggy, grandchildren, niece, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends.Reposing at Egan's Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Thurles Tuesday 5th March 2019 from 5pm to 7pm, arriving to SS Patrick & Oliver Church, Glengoole Wednesday morning at 11.15am for 11.30 Funeral Mass and burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.