Deaths in Tipperary - Wednesday, March 6, 2019

The late Florrie Harris

The death has occurred of Florrie Harris (née Mullery), Wilderness Grove, Clonmel. Peacefully at University Hospital, Waterford, Florrie, wife of the late Noel. Sadly missed by her loving brother Tommy, sister Hilda, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family, relatives and her many friends and good neighbours. Reposing at Fennessys Funeral Home on this Wednesday evening from 5 o'clock to 7.30 o'clock. Reqiuem Mass on Thursday at 10.30 o' clock in Church of Resurrection. Funeral thereafter to Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork.

The late Alice Kenneally

The death has occurred of Alice Kenneally (née O'Connor), O'Connell Road, Tipperary Town. March 5th, 2019, Alice. Peacefully in the tender care of the staff of Sacre Coeur Nursing Home. Predeceased by her husband Jerry, granddaughter Rachel, great-grandson Oscar. Sadly missed by her sons Michael, Denis and Jerry, daughters Annette and Mary Theresa, grandchildren, great-grandchildren,sons-in-law,daughters-in-law, nephew, niece, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary on Wednesday evening from 5.30pm with Removal at 7.30pm to St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 10.30am and funeral afterwards to St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary.

The late Mary O'Dwyer

The death has occurred of Mary O'Dwyer (née Coffey), James Connolly Park, Tipperary Town. March 4th, 2019, Mary, wife of the late Dermot (Derry). Sadly missed by his loving family, daughters Caroline and Suzanne, grandchildren Dawn and Justin, sons-in-law, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary on Thursday evening from 5.30pm with Removal at 7pm to St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary. Requiem Mass on Friday at 10.30am and funeral afterwards to St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary.

The late Noirin Reilly

The death has occurred of Nóirín Reilly (née O'Connell), Skreeny Manor, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim and formerly Southill, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary. Ex R.S.A. and Dept. of Social and Family Affairs, peacefully at home in the loving embrace of her family. Regretted by her sorrowing husband, Gerard, beloved daughter Clíodhna and son Diarmaid, brothers Tim and Tomás, sisters Anne, Mary, Dolores, Gerri, Brigella, Aunt Anne Healy, Kanturk, sisters-in-law Fiona, Bernie, Patricia, Helen, Marie, brothers-in-law Paul, Peter, Ger, Mike, Ronan and Pauric, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Our Lady’s Hospital Chapel, Manorhamilton from 6 pm to 8 pm on Wednesday, 6th of March, with Removal to arrive to St. Clare’s Church, Manorhamilton at 8.30pm. Funeral Requiem Mass at 11 am on Thursday, 7th of March, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if wished, to North West Hospice. Family home private please.

The late Ellen (Nellie) Brennan

The death has occurred of Ellen (Nellie) Brennan (née Power), Dalkey and formerly Tipperary. March 5, 2019 (peacefully) in the tender care of the staff of Dalkey Community Care Unit. Beloved wife of the late Jerry and mother of the late Patricia. She will be sadly missed by her loving sons Brian and Mark, daughter in law Catherine, son in law Matty, granddaughters Aisling and Shauna, extended family and friends. Reposing at Quinn’s of Glasthule on Thursday, with family in attendance from 6pm to 7pm (all welcome to attend). Removal Friday to the Church of the Assumption B.V.M. Dalkey, arriving at 9.50am for 10.am Funeral Mass followed by burial in Shanganagh Cemetery.