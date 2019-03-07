Deaths in Tipperary - Thursday, March 7, 2019

The late Evelyn (Tory) Guiry

The death has occurred of Evelyn (Tory) Guiry (née O'Flynn), Camas, Cashel, Co. Tipperary, March 5th 2019 (peacefully)in the loving care of the Matron and staff of Woodlands Nursing Home, Dundrum. Deeply regretted by her loving husband George, daughters Caroline and Gail, son Frank, brother Kevin O'Flynn, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, granddaughters Nicole, Grace and Abbey, grandson Robert, great-grandchildren Meadow and Morgan, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at her home in Camas (Eircode E25C934) from 4.30 to 8oc on Thursday, March 7th. Funeral Mass will take place in St. Thomas the Apostle Church, Rosegreen on Friday at 12oc followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to St. Theresa'a Hospital, Clogheen.

The late Danny Hassett

The death has occurred of Danny HassetT, Tyone, Nenagh. Peacefully, at Nenagh General Hospital. Beloved husband of the late Eileen and loving father of Tony, Ger and Noreen (Kennedy)(Thurles). Sadly missed by his loving family, brother Sean, daughters-in-law Anne and Fionnuala, son-in-law Dan, grandchildren Daniel, Niamh, Sorcha, Danny, Lily and Nora, great-grandchildren Anne and Oisin, cousins, relatives, good friend and carer Mary Rose and a wide circle of friends.Reposing on Thursday evening at Keller's Funeral Home, Nenagh from 5pm until 7pm. Funeral arriving on Friday to St. Mary of The Rosary Church, Nenagh for Funeral Mass at 12o.c.,followed by burial in Tyone Cemetery.

The late Mary Lonergan

The death has occurred of Mary Lonergan, 27 Ard Mhuire, Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary. Reposing at O'Dwyer's Funeral Parlour, Carrick-on-suir on Friday from 4:30pm. Removal at 6.30pm to St. Nicholas' Church. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am with burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery.

The late Bridget (Delia) Loughnane

The death has occurred of Bridget (Delia) Loughnane (née Brophy), 26 Collins Park, Thurles. Bridget (Delia) peacefully surrounded by her loving family her husband Daniel (Don), sons Seamus, Mark and Alan, daughters Mary and Helena, sons-in-law Jim and Michael, daughter-in-law Clare, grandchildren Donna, Dean, Conor, Kate, Adam, Megan, Billy and Jack, great-grandchildren Dylan, Jayden and Rhys, nieces, nephews and friends.Reposing at Egan's Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Thurles Thursday, 7th March 2019, from 5pm with removal at 7pm to St. Joseph's and St. Brigid's Church, Bothar na Naomh, Thurles, Funeral Mass Friday, 8th March 2019, at 10am followed by Cremation at 3pm in The Little Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork.

The late Mary Theresa (Tess) McDonagh

The death has occurred of Mary Theresa (Tess) Mc Donagh, Clontarf, Dublin. Late of Millpark, Roscrea. Passed away peacefully in St. Gabriel's Nursing Home Raheny Dublin. Deeply regretted by her relatives and friends. Reposing in St. Gabriel's Nursing Home Raheny this Thursday from 4-6oc Funeral Mass Friday in St. Gabriel's Nursing Home Chapel at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in St. Cronan's Cemetery Roscrea arriving approx 4.oc.

The late John O'Rourke

The death has occurred of John O'Rourke, Harley Park, Ballingarry, Thurles, Co. Tipperary and Manchester, England. 3rd March 2019. Very deeply regretted by his sons John & Thomas, daughter Samantha, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.Reposing at his residence Harley Park, Ballingarry this Thursday evening from 4 o'c to 8 o'c. Arriving at Church of the Assumption Ballingarry on Friday morning at 11.15 o'c for funeral Mass at 11.30 o'c, followed by burial in Old Churchyard Cemetery.