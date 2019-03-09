Deaths in Tipperary - Saturday, March 9, 2019

The late Frances Fenlon

The death has occurred of Frances Fenlon (née Clifford), Baron Park, Clonmel, peacefully on Thursday 7th March 2019 in the loving care of the nurses and staff of St. Anthony’s Unit, Clonmel. (Predeceased by her husband Willie and son Martin). Very deeply regretted by her loving sons Liam, Jimmy and Kieran, daughters Marie, Renee and Theresa, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephew, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel on Saturday evening from 6pm with removal at 8pm to SS Peter and Paul's Church. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12.30pm with burial afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Anthony’s Unit.

The late Mary Lynch

The death has occurred of Mary Lynch (née Williams), River Road, Ballyporeen, Co. Tipperary, March 7th 2019, peacefully at the Bon Secours Hospital Cork, surrounded by her family. Mary much loved wife and best friend to William and adored mother of Kevin. Deeply regretted by her hearbroken husband and son, brother Eddie, sisters Ann (O' Sullivan), Jo, Eileen, brothers-in-law, sisters -in -law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at her residence on Saturday 9th March from 5pm to 8pm with reception into the Church Of The Assumption, Ballyporeen on Sunday for requiem Mass at 2pm, followed by burial at St Mary's Cemetery. House private on Sunday morning, family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Marymount University Hospital.

The William Joseph (Bill) Murphy

The death has occurred of William Joseph (Bill) Murphy, Coolmoyne, Fethard, Co. Tipperary. March 8th 2019, peacefully at home. William Joseph (Bill). Beloved father of the late Stephen. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Anne, sons Sean and Michael, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brother Mick, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour, Cashel this Saturday evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Funeral Service in Devitt’s Funeral Parlour on Sunday at 11am followed by burial in Ardmayle Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to South Tipperary Hospice. As a mark of respect to Bill, Coolmoyne Transport will be closed on Monday, March 11, 2019.

The late Jim O'Rourke

The death has occurred of Jim O'Rourke, Clashduff, Coalbrook, Thurles. 8th March 2019. Very deeply regretted by his sons Joe and Alan, daughter Belinda, his beautiful grandchildren Sarah and Courtney, partners Lisa and Vicki, brothers, sisters, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends.Reposing at O'Conell's Funeral Home, Killenaule, this Saturday evening from 4 o'c to 6 o'c. arriving at Church of the Assumption Ballingarry at 6.30 o'c. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 10.30 am, followed by burial in Old Churchyard Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Tipperary Hospice.

The late Olive Corboy

The death has occurred of Olive Corboy (Ó Corrbuí) (née Carey), Fairways, Glasnevin, Dublin; Pallaskenry, Limerick; Tipperary. March 7th, 2019 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at Care Choice Nursing Home, Malahide Road. Reunited with her beloved husband Mairtín. Devoted mother of Olivia, Cóilín, Aileen, Geraldine, Niamh, Diarmaid and Máirtín and cherished grandmother and great grandmother. Sadly missed by her loving family, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.Reposing at the Kirwan Funeral Home, Fairview Strand, Dublin, on Saturday afternoon (March 9th) from 4pm to 6.30pm. Funeral on Monday (March 11th) after the 12 noon Mass in Our Lady & St Patrick Church, Puckane, Co. Tipperary, followed by burial at Cloghprior Cemetery, Co. Tipperary.

The late Robert (Bob) Mullins

The death has occurred of Robert (Bob) Mullins, Ballynamrossaugh, Rathkea, Co. Tipperary on 8/3/ 2019. Robert (Bob). (Late of Mullins Nurseries). Peacefully at his daughter Mary's residence. Predeceased by his loving wife Mary (née Blackburn). Deeply regretted by his loving family son Ned & daughter Mary, brother George, sister Annie, son-in-law Seamus, daughter-in-law Suzy, sister-in-law Mary, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours & friends.Reposing this Saturday evening from 6pm to 8pm at Fraser's Funeral Home, Galbally, Co. Limerick E34 AE 22. Followed by removal to Lattin Church, Co. Tipperary, arriving at 8.45pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Galbally Cemetery.