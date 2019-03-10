Deaths in Tipperary - Sunday, March 10, 2019

The late Ellen (Eileen) Hickey

The death has occurred of Ellen (Eileen) Hickey (née Dineen), Spa Road, Clonmel, and formerly of Glengoole, Thurles on Friday 8th March 2019. Pre-deceased by her husband Davey and son David, Eileen passed away peacefully (in her 94th year) surrounded by her loving family. Beloved mother of Kathleen (Kay), Joyce and Mary, she will be sadly missed by her loving daughters, grandchildren Elaine, Diarmuid, Eadaoin, Caoimhe, Gwen and Niamh, sons-in-law Dermot, Andy & Des, daughter-in-law Margaret, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Sunday evening from 5.00pm, with removal at 7.00pm to St Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 noon followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

The late Patrick (Paddy) Minogue

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Minogue, St Enda's Terrace, Bohernanave, Thurles. Peacefully, after a long illness, surrounded by his loving family. In the wonderful care of the Staff of Nenagh Hospital. Deeply regretted by his wife Kathleen, sons Pat and Ger, daughter Mai (Burke), grandchildren Darragh, Cillian, Sarah, Aidan, Owen, Sophie and Jack, son-in-law Declan, daughters-in-law Catriona and Margaret, sisters Margaret (Chuman) and Joan (Kirby), nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, former Dwan's colleagues, relatives, neighbours and many friends.Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Monday 11th March from 6pm to 8pm. Arriving at S/S Joseph & Bridget Church, Bothar na Naomh, Thurles at 9pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday 12th at 10am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's cemetery, Thurles.

The late Frances Theresa Ryan

The death has occurred of Frances Theresa Ryan, Southampton, England and formerly of Erry, Cashel, Co. Tipperary, February 22nd 2019, peacefully in Southampton. Frances Theresa. Deeply regretted by her loving mother Mary, stepdad Aidan, partner Rob, aunts Helen and Kathleen, uncles Liam, Dick and Kevin, relatives and friends.Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this Tuesday evening from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, Golden. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.30am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Jim (James) Burke

The death has occurred of Jim (James) Burke, Springfield, Borrisokane, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully after a short illness at Nenagh General Hospital, in his 86th year. Pre-deceased by his wife Kit, and daughter Mary-Theresa. He will be sadly missed by by his daughter Ann, sons Tom, Jim, Mike and Damien, sister Marie and his beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-In-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.Reposing this Sunday at his home in Springfield from 3pm to 7pm. Removal to Kilbarron Church on Monday, arriving at 11.45am for Funeral Mass at 12pm, followed by burial in Kilbarron Cemetery. House private Monday morning please.