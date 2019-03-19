Deaths in Tipperary - Tuesday, March 19, 2019

The late Jackie Fahey

The death has occurred of Jackie Fahey, Lisfennel Close, Dungarvan, County Waterford and formerly of Lyreanearla, Clonmel, 18th March 2019, peacefully, in the tender care of staff at CareChoice Dungarvan, Jackie, (Former TD for Waterford and South Tipperary), deeply mourned by his wife Ita, sons Seán, Brian and Ciaran, daughters Deirdre, Sheila, Maeve and Gráinne, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, stepsons Joseph, Laurence and Jackie, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends. Jackie is predeceased by his wife Maura, son P.J., parents Jack and Nora. Reposing at The Kiely Funeral Home, Dungarvan (X35 XN79) on Wednesday evening, 20th March from 4 p.m. with removal at 6.30 p.m. to St. Mary's Parish Church, Dungarvan. Requeim Mass on Thursday morning, 21st March, at 11 a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

The late Margaret Lynch

The death has occurred of Margaret Lynch (née O'Connor), Ballinvarrig, Whitechurch, Cork; Clonmel. On March 17th, 2019, peacefully, after a long illness in the wonderful loving and exceptional care of the staff at Marymount University Hospital and Hospice, surrounded by her family. Margaret (née O'Connor, Clonmel), dearly loved wife of Bernard and much loved mother of Paul, Maria, Caitriona and Fiona. Sadly missed by her loving husband, family, brothers, sisters, father-in-law, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, relatives and many friends. Reposing at her home on Tuesday evening from 5.00pm until 7.30pm. Reception prayers at 2.00pm on Wednesday in St. Patrick's Church, Whitechurch followed by Requiem Mass at 2.30pm. Cremation afterwards at the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Marymount Hospice.

The late Maureen Cantwell

The death has occurred of Maureen Cantwell (née Connolly), Main Street, Cashel, Co. Tipperary. March 18th 2019, peacefully at home. Maureen, beloved wife of the late Dan and mother of the late Joe and Mickey. Deeply regretted by her loving family Bernard, Marie Blanchfield, Donie, Des and Eleanor Butler, sons-in-law Noel and Paddy, daughters-in-law Sheila and Lillian, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother-in-law Sean, nieces, nephew, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her daughter Eleanor’s residence Main Street this Wednesday evening from 4pm with Removal at 7.30pm to St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12.00 noon followed by Burial in Cormac’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice.

The late Eugene Donoghue

The death has occurred of Eugene DonoghuE, Ayrfield, D13, (late of Dublin Fire Brigade and Lorrha, Co.Tipperary) 17th March 2019, (peacefully) in St Francis Hospice, Eugene, sadly missed by his loving wife Marie, sons Liam and Paul, daughters Orla and Adele, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, his 6 adored grandchildren Shannon, Sarah, Lucy, Lia, Sophie and Padraic, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends. Reposing at St Francis Hospice, Raheny on Tuesday evening the 19th from 4pm to 6pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 10am in St Paul's Church, Ayrfield, followed by cremation in Daristown Crematorium. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to St Francis' Hospice. House Private Please

The late Kathleen Egan

The death has occurred of Kathleen Egan (née Costigan), Cowpark, Clonmore, Templemore, Co. Tipperary, 18th March 2019. Deeply regretted by her loving husband John, daughters Siobhan, Catherine and Lorraine, sons Pat and Lorcan, sons-in-law Joe, Paul and David, daughters-in-law Sinead and Mandy, grandchildren, especially Mike, sisters Josephine, Mary, Teresa, brothers Pat, Martin and Connie, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends. Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore this Tuesday evening from 5pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11-30 am in St. Anne’s Church, Clonmore. Interment afterwards in Templemore Cemetery.

The late Frank Ryan (Gilly)

The death has occurred of Frank Ryan (Gilly), Cloneyross, Drombane, Co. Tipperary. Suddenly, predeceased by his parents Thomas and Annie and brother Tommy; deeply regretted by his sisters Joan Small, Mary Dwyer, Sr. Breeda MMM, Sr. Anne (Carmelite), Sheila Nolan, Peggy Ryan-Ralph, Chris O'Dwyer and Betty, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Hayes' Funeral Chapel, Clonoulty on Tuesday from 5 pm to 7 pm followed by removal to St. John the Baptist Church, Clonoulty. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11.30 am. Burial afterwards in Upperchurch Cemetery.