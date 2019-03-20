Deaths in Tipperary - Wednesday, March 20, 2019

The late Michael (Mauda) Hayes

The death has occurred of Michael (Mauda) Hayes, Main Street, Bansha, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Ballough, March 18th 2019, Michael (Mauda). Sadly missed by his loving family, wife Margaret, son Mark, daughter Michelle, sisters Maryanne and Margaret, brothers John Joe, James and William, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary Town on Wednesday evening from 5.30 pm To 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday in the Church of the Annunciation, Bansha. At 11am and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Patrick Ryan (Ger)

The death has occurred of Patrick Ryan (Ger), Ballybeg, Littleton, Thurles. Peacefully, at home, in the loving care of his family. Predeceased by his daughter Noirin. Will be sadly missed by his beloved wife Mairead, sons Tomas and Gearoid, daughters Reidin (Corcoran), Maire, Sile, Neans (O'Donnell), Eibhlin (O'Brien) and Bernadette (Holland), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons in law, Barry, Brian, Tony and Seamus, partner Kevin, daughters in law Claire and Miriam, brothers Donal and Michael, nephews, nieces, sisters in law Sadie and Margaret, brother in law Tomas DeVeale, relatives, neighbours and friends.Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles, on Thursday 21st March from 5pm to 7.30pm. Arriving at St Kevin's Church, Littleton on Friday 22nd at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Limerick Cardiac Centre

The late Mary Montgomery

The death has occurred of Mary Montgomery (née Byrne), Brixton, London and late of Ballygraigue, Nenagh (March 14th 2019.) Deeply regretted by her loving husband Paul, daughter’s Denise & Paula, mother Nan, brothers Sean & Pat, sister’s Annette, Rose, Breda, Jean, Susan,& Carmel, son-in-law Richard, grandchildren Daniel, Ben, Riley & Hannah, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & many friends. Memorial Mass will take place in St. John’s Church, Tyone, Nenagh on Saturday March 23rd at 7.30 p.m.

The late Maureen Cantwell

The death has occurred of Maureen Cantwell (née Connolly), Main Street, Cashel, Co. Tipperary. March 18th 2019, peacefully at home. Maureen, beloved wife of the late Dan and mother of the late Joe and Mickey. Deeply regretted by her loving family Bernard, Marie Blanchfield, Donie, Des and Eleanor Butler, sons-in-law Noel and Paddy, daughters-in-law Sheila and Lillian, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother-in-law Sean, nieces, nephew, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her daughter Eleanor’s residence Main Street this Wednesday evening from 4pm with Removal at 7.30pm to St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12.00 noon followed by Burial in Cormac’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice.