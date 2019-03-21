Deaths in Tipperary - Thursday, March 21, 2019

The late Bernard Guiry

The death has occurred of Bernard Guiry, Ash Park, Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary. Reposing at his residence on Thursday from 4pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday in St Molleran’s Church at 11 o’clock for Bernard and his son Michael who died in Wales on March 1st. Burial after Mass in Duhill Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to St Brigid’s Hospital, Carrick on Suir. House private Friday morning.

The late James (Jimmy) Ryan

The death has occurred of James (Jimmy) Ryan, 5 McDonagh Tce., Mitchel St., Thurles. Jimmy, predeceased by his parents Kathleen and Pierce, deeply regretted by his loving sisters Kay and Theresa, brother-in-law Tommy, nieces Jenifer, Susan, Catherine and Pamela, grand-nieces, grandnephews, nephews-in-law, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Remains arriving at The Cathedral of the Assumption on Thursday evening, 21st March, at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday morning, 22nd March, at 11am. Burial after Mass in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Family flowers only. House private please.

The late Maire Hughes

The death has occurred of Máire Hughes (née Hegarty), Garrykennedy, Portroe, Nenagh Co. Tipperary and formerly of Bawnboy/Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim. Peacefully in the loving care of Milford Hospice (March 20th 2019). Deeply regretted by her loving husband Jim, daughters Crona, Orla, & Mary, sons Niall, Joe, & Jim, sisters Kitty (Dolan), Deirdre (Forde), Emir (Mc Niffe) & Fionnuala (Mc Niffe), sons-in-law John, Finian, & Gary, daughters-in-law Dara, Claire & Aysel, her adored grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, neices, relatives & many friends. Reposing at her home in Garrykennedy (eircode E45 PY79) on Thursday evening from 4pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to Portroe Church on Friday morning at 10.45am for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

The late Mick Egan

The death has occurred of Mick Egan, Tobar Naofa, Moyderwell, Tralee, Kerry; Monaghan Town; Tipperary on 19th March 2019, son of the late Frank and Sadie (nee Purcell) dear father of Emer (Tobin) and Seán. Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren Caoimhe, Oisín, Ódhran & Donnacha, brother Philip, sister Anne, son-in-law Ken, nephews, niece, relatives and friends. Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday from 4.15 pm to 6.15 pm with removal at 6.15 pm to The Church of Immaculate Conception, Rathass, Tralee. Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in New Rath Lawn Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Friends of University Hospital Kerry or care of The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.