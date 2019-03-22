Deaths in Tipperary - Friday, March 22, 2019

The late Mary Kearns

The death has occurred of Mary Kearns (née Maher), Ballagh, Gooldscross, Cashel, Co. Tipperary, March 21st 2019.(Peacefully)Surrounded by her Loving Family in the excellent care of the Staff of St Clare’s Ward, Our Lady’s Hospital Campus, Cashel. Mary: Pre deceased by her husband Billy. Sadly missed by her sons Liam, Nicky and Jimmy, daughters Maggie (Hewitt), Ann (Gott) and Mary (Croke), brothers Timmy and Jimmy, grandchildren, great- grandchildren, sons in law, daughters in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Hayes Funeral Chapel Clonoulty, Saturday (March 23rd ) from 5pm with removal at 7pm to St John the Baptist Church Clonoulty. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11am followed by burial in Ardmayle Cemetery.

The late Nora (Dole) Gallagher

The death has occurred of Nora (Dole) Gallagher (née Delahunty), Ballydoyle and Rosegreen, Cashel, Co. Tipperary, peacefully after a short illness bravely borne surrounded by her family. Nora (Dole), deeply regretted by her loving husband Gerry, beloved and adored mother of Thomas (Tom), Patricia (Trish) Murray, Deirdre (Dee) Fahey and Martin, sons-in-law Fergal and Glen, daughter-in-law Michelle, grandchildren Sorcha, Stephanie, Megan, Caoimhe, David and Rachel, sisters Betty and Breda, brothers Tommy and Mick, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and special friends.Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this Sunday evening from 5.30pm with Removal at 7.30pm to the Church of St. Thomas the Apostle, Rosegreen. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11.30am followed by burial in Rosegreen Cemetery.

The late Josephine McNamara

The death has occurred of Josephine McNamara (née Ryan), Ennis Road, Limerick City; Tipperary. Josephine died peacefully at Ennis General Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Sadly missed by her loving children Helen, Marie, Stephen & Joe, grandchildren Jack, Ian, Luke Lauren & Audrey, daughter-in-law Sinead, sons-in-law Paul & Ger, sister, brother, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews. Relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Friday (March 22nd) from 6pm. Removal at 7.30pm to Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road. Requiem Mass on Saturday (March 23rd) at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Stradbally Cemetery, Castleconnell. House Private. Family flowers only; donations in lieu to Patient Comfort Fund, Burren Ward, Ennis General Hospital.

The late Effie Ryan

The death has occurred of Effie Ryan (née Mitchell), Glenbreeda, Borrisoleigh and formerly of Johannesburg, South Africa, unexpectedly but peacefully, beloved wife of the late Tony (Ballycarron, Curreeney) and loving mother of Kathleen, Margaret, Kevin and Michael. Sadly missed by her loving family, grandchildren Roxanne, Travis, Shannon, Anthony, David, Jennifer and Culann, daughters-in-law Debbie and Jo, son-in-law Brian, sister-in-law Fred, brothers-in-law Tom, Martin and Matt, relatives and friends. Reposing on Saturday at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh from 5pm until 7pm. Funeral arriving on Sunday to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Templederry for Funeral Service at 2pm followed by burial in Latteragh Cemetery.