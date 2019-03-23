Deaths in Tipperary - Saturday, March 23, 2019

The late Kathleen Dillon

The death has occurred of Kathleen Dillon, Cherrymount, Clonmel, 22nd March 2019, peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Melview Nursing Home. Very deeply regretted by her loving brother Andy, sister-in-law Joan, nephews, nieces and partners, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at O'Donoghue's Funeral Home (E91 PK19) on Saturday, from 5pm, with removal at 7pm to St. Mary's Church, Irishtown. Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Sunday, burial immediately afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

The late Helen Hayes

The death has occurred of Helen Hayes (née Hoyne), Middlepiece, Two Mile Borris, Thurles. Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Tom. Will be sadly missed by her sons Donal, Liam and James, daughters Margaret (Mahon, Naas) and Triona (Finn, Salins), grandchildren, daughters-in-law Marie, Marguerite and Mairead, sons-in-law Michael and Ian, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.Reposing at her residence (E41 TX25) on Saturday, 23rd March, from 2.30pm to 6.30pm. Arriving at Holycross Abbey at 7.45pm. Requiem Mass on Monday, 25th March, at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to North Tipperary Hospice Movement.

The late Aidan McGrath

The death has occurred of Aidan Mc Grath, Coolantallagh, Burncourt, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully at St. Patricks Hospital Cashel on 21st March 2019. Aidan. Beloved husband of Una and dear father of Eamon, Niall, Marian and Mark. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, sons, daughter, Niall's partner Mary and their son Aidan John, brother Eamon, sister Joan (Babs), sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing in the Parochail Hall Ballyporeen on this Sunday evening March 24th from 5pm. to 7.30pm. followed by removal to the Church of the Assumption, Ballyporeen. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 noon followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery.

The late Kay Brophy

The death has occurred of Kay Brophy (née Corbett), Craans, Ardattin, Carlow, formerly of Roskeen, Tipperary died March 22nd 2019 (peacefully) at her daughter Mary’s residence, surrounded by her loving family. Wife of Jer and dearly loved mother of Mary, Hugh, Michael, Liam, Diarmuid and Siobháin. Sadly missed by her loving family, sisters Josephine and Philomena, daughter-in-law Noelle, grandchildren Edel, Joseph, Michael, PJ, Katherine, Orna, Padraig, Max and Annie, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, many friends, neighbours and extended family. Predeceased by her son-in-law Joe Ronan. Reposing at her son Hugh’s home (Eircode R93K319) on Saturday from 12 noon concluding with prayers at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 10am in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ardattin. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Mary Kearns

The death has occurred of Mary Kearns (née Maher), Ballagh, Gooldscross, Cashel, Co. Tipperary, March 21st 2019.(Peacefully) Surrounded by her loving family in the excellent care of the Staff of St Clare’s Ward, Our Lady’s Hospital Campus, Cashel. Mary: Predeceased by her husband Billy. Sadly missed by her sons Liam, Nicky and Jimmy, daughters Maggie (Hewitt), Ann (Gott) and Mary (Croke), brothers Timmy and Jimmy, grandchildren, great- grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Hayes Funeral Chapel, Clonoulty, Saturday (March 23rd ) from 5pm with removal at 7pm to St John the Baptist Church, Clonoulty. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11am followed by burial in Ardmayle Cemetery.